Latino community going 'head over heels' for Trump, Goya CEO claims: We're 'fed up with being exploited'

Latino voters – a longstanding Democratic voting bloc – appear more likely to cast their ballot for former President Trump than Vice President Harris this election cycle, a recent poll shows.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll taken among Latinos between October 14-18 saw Trump boasting an 11-point lead at 49% compared to Harris' 38% with a +/-9% margin of error.

Despite Latino voters trending toward Democratic candidates in the past, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue isn't surprised.

"We are the No. 1 exploited community in the world," he told Fox News on Tuesday.

"The biggest industry that has flourished under this administration, under Kamala, has been drugs and human trafficking. Last year, Tara Lee Rodas testified that the U.S. is the middleman in this hundreds of billion-dollar business. She said there were 85,000 children missing…"

"From 85,000, this year, they raised the amount of children lost or sold to 325,000 children. The Hispanic community, the Latino community is fed up with being exploited. They're fed up with high prices, and that's why you're seeing this community go head over heels toward Donald J. Trump."

Unanue, who leads America's largest Hispanic-owned food company that produces and distributes items in the U.S. as well as Spanish-speaking countries, has been critical of the Biden-Harris administration on multiple occasions — slamming their job performance on the economy and immigration, two prevailing issues this election cycle.

"Fox & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro questioned Unanue on speculations that Latino voters could pivot back to the Democratic side of the aisle with just two weeks left until they make their final decision.

"[We are] hard-working people, and we're letting people into this country to not just take jobs away and move us into poverty by paying for these people who are not working, but we have an unsafe community. We're not strong around the world, and we're losing this country. There's people who have come to this country, risked all for everything, and only to find that it's becoming the land of exploitation," he said.