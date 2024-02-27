Google Gemini backlash exposes comments from employees on Trump, ‘antiracism’ and ‘White privilege’

Resurfaced videos and comments from Google employees have come to light amid backlash to the company's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

The Alphabet-owned company apologized last week after users on social media flagged that Gemini's image generator was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced White people with pictures of Black, Native American and Asian people.

In response, Google announced it would pause the image generation feature and rerelease an improved version once its issues have been addressed.

Amid the controversy, social media posts from Gemini Experiences senior director of product management Jack Krawczyk went viral.

"White privilege is f---ing real," Krawczyk wrote in a screenshot of a tweet dated April 13, 2018. "Don't be an a---hole and act guilty about it – do your part in recognizing bias at all levels of egregious."

On Jan. 20, 2021, Krawczyk allegedly wrote that President Biden's inaugural address was "one of the greatest ever" for "acknowledging systemic racism" and "reiterating the American ideal is the dream for the world but we need to work on ourselves to earn it."

"I've been crying in intermittent bursts for the past 24 hours since casting my ballot. Filling in that Biden/Harris line felt cathartic." Krawczyk wrote in another unearthed tweet.

But Fox News Digital found a trove of other comments by Google employees that appeared to exhibit political biases.

Clément Farabet, the vice president of research at Google DeepMind (a research lab that created Gemini along with Google Research), made several comments in 2020 that applauded then-President-elect Joe Biden and disparaged then-President Trump and his supporters.

"Wow what a beautiful day for America and for the world. For women, for minorities, for our children, and really for anyone who's not a selfish a***," he tweeted on Nov. 7, 2020.

That same day, he called the Republican Party "pathetic."

Farabet also made several online comments in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In one tweet, he mocked Trump and said he was "very impressed" the recently defeated president could read from a teleprompter.

After Senate Republicans condemned the actions of Trump on January 6, Farabet tweeted, "Oh f--- you? You've supported this all the way."

Jen Gennai, who now works as an AI ethics and compliance advisor at Google, gave a keynote address in 2021 after she established the company's global Responsible AI operations and governance team. She was tasked with ensuring Google met its AI principles, the company's "ethical charter" for developing and deploying "fair, inclusive and ethical advanced technologies."

In the address, Gennai revealed a personal "inclusion failure."

"I treated every member of my team the same and expected that would lead to equally good outcomes for everyone. That was not true," she said.

After getting feedback from some members of her team that they did not feel welcome because nobody "looked like them" in the broader organization or management team. She also claimed it was a "myth" that treating "marginalized and excluded" groups the same as others was fair.

"When we're trying to be good allies, when we're trying to be antiracist, we will make mistakes," Gennai later said.

But Gennai also admitted that even the term "ally" can be problematic and come across as "othering."

"I always state both groups I'm a member of and support as well as those I am more of a mentor and sponsor of to ensure that it doesn't look like I'm othering others," she said.

Google's chief diversity officer Melonie Parker told BBC on February 15 that the company remains firm on its "racial-equity commitments," which includes increasing "underrepresented groups in leadership positions by 30% by 2023.

The company also plans to spend $100 million on Black-owned businesses and make antiracist education, HBCUs, and training programs available to employees.

Fox News Digital asked Google how the company can ensure its AI systems are devoid of political biases if the company implements policies and retains employees who hold their own set of biases.

Fox News Digital has also reached out to Krawczyk, Farabet, and Gennai for comments.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.