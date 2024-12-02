New Jaguar car redesign sparks more 'woke' backlash: 'It's a pink Batmobile'

Jaguar is back in hot water after its new EV design release on Monday.

Images of the new Jaguar Type 00 concept car circulated across the internet as the British car company continued to face backlash over its new modernist rebranding. Keeping with the new style, the design featured large slatted rectangular grilles and a curved roof.

However, perhaps the feature that raised the most eyebrows was one car’s distinctly pink color. The other was a metallic blue.

As the images went viral across X, many called out the company’s "woke" new direction and mocked the design for going against its "Copy Nothing" slogan.

Podcaster Jay Anderson commented, "Go woke...You all know the rest."

Journalist Jordan Schachtel said, "Go DEI go absolutely broke. This is a mockery of the Jaguar brand."

"I have a feeling @Jaguar may be about to find out that there are fewer well off non binary woke lesbians of colour than their echo chamber assured them there were," British Reclaim Party Leader Laurence Fox remarked.

Canopy Capital Group CEO Eric Golden added, "Copy nothing except Rolls Royce, Bentley, and then put a Studabaker radiator on the back of the car."

"Copy Nothing, i.e. upsize a 2008 Chrysler Crossfire and and make it a Mary Kay Cosmetics sales prize," blogger David Burge joked.

"Copy nothing? It’s a pink Batmobile," former Kevin McCarthy speechwriter Charles Correll III joked.

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter wrote, "Weird how the ‘copy nothing’ campaign car looks a lot like everything else out there, only slightly uglier in the front and back as well as the color. Great work, @Jaguar. Maybe you should have copied something that looked good at least a little...."

"Tesla: We made a really strange looking truck. Jaguar: Hold my cosmo," RedState senior editor Brandon Morse joked.

Babylon Bee CTO Dan Dillon wrote, "Jaguar has successfully copied nothing. Nobody has ever demolished a brand more quickly or efficiently than this. Kudos."

The official design was released at Miami Art Week.

In a statement to FOX Business, a Jaguar spokesperson said, "For the design vision, we have chosen Miami Pink and London Blue. Miami Pink celebrates the vibrancy of the city while London Blue, a modern take on the Opalescent Silver Blue of the E-Type is a nod to Jaguar’s British heritage."

The press release said, "Jaguar is recapturing its original ethos to ‘Copy Nothing’. Following the debut of its bold new visual identity last month, the next step on its transformational journey has been revealed in the form of a distinctive design vision concept."

It continued, "Jaguar Type 00 is an example of Jaguar at its best. A fearless statement. An object of desire. A concept with bold forms and exuberant proportions to inspire future Jaguars."

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell said, "The magic of Jaguar is close to my heart – an original British luxury brand unmatched in its heritage, artistry and emotional magnetism. That’s the Jaguar we are recapturing and we will create the same sense of awe that surrounded iconic models like the E‑type. Our journey is already underway, guided by our original ethos to Copy Nothing – and the results will be spectacular."

"We have forged a fearlessly creative new character for Jaguar that is true to the DNA of the brand but future facing, relevant and one that really stands out," Jaguar Managing Editor Rawdon Glover added.

The brand was already dubbed "Bud Light 2.0" after releasing a promotional video about its new style and logo last month. It featured androgynous models in brightly colored, over-the-top outfits, including one man wearing a dress, but no cars.

Jaguar responded in a statement to FOX Business at the time, "Our brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate. As proud custodians at such a remarkable point in Jaguar's history we have preserved iconic symbols while taking a dramatic leap forward. The brand reveal is only the first step in this exciting new era and we look forward to sharing more on Jaguar's transformation in the coming days and weeks."