Disney settles wrongful termination lawsuit with former Star Wars actress Gina Carano

Disney settled a wrongful termination lawsuit on Thursday that was filed by former "Star Wars" actress Gina Carano, bringing to an end a years-long dispute.

"I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force… I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me," Carano said in a statement.

Carano, 43, was fired from her role as Cara Dune in the "Mandalorian" in February 2021, after Disney objected to a controversial social media post she wrote. The actress maintained that she had lost her job for her conservative views, and was wrongfully discriminated against.

The former MMA star has been vocal about her conservative views on social media, voicing her opposition to Black Lives Matter, COVID lockdowns and transgender dogma. Carano came under fire after she posted a picture of a Jewish woman beaten savagely in the city of Lwow while it was occupied by the Germans during World War II, and compared the hatred conservatives in the U.S. were experiencing at that time to that experienced by the Jews during the Holocaust.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children, because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" the actress posted at the time.

Disney fired her from the hit "Star Wars" spinoff and accused Carano of "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities" in a statement. She was also dropped by her talent agency, UTA. Carano sued Disney in 2024 for putative damages alleging wrongful termination and discrimination. She also demanded the studio recast her in her role. The lawsuit was backed by Elon Musk as part of an initiative where his social media platform, X, would fund the lawsuits of anyone who felt they were wrongfully discriminated against by their employer due to something they posted on the app.

Disney filed a motion in April 2024 to have the suit dismissed, claiming they had a First Amendment right not to associate their brand with Carano’s views. The actress blasted the entertainment giant on her social media in response, claiming that Disney had shown they "will fire you if you say anything they disagree with" and alleging her former employers had mischaracterized her statements. In a statement announcing the settlement Thursday, Disney reversed course and said Carano was "always well respected" by her colleagues and vowed to try to work with her again "in the near future."

"The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future," Disney said in a statement.

"… and the truth shall set you free," Carano posted on X on Thursday.