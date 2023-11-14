George Soros’ son, Alex, is ‘heir to the throne’ of funding the far left, according to a study of finances

EXCLUSIVE -- George Soros’s son Alex "could well be more radical than his father" and he is set to be a Democratic kingmaker, according to the Media Research Center.

"If leftist billionaire George Soros was the king of funding the far left, his son Alex is now the crown prince and heir to the throne," the Media Research Center wrote.

The MRC researched "previous radical statements" made by the 37-year-old who recently took control of the mammoth multi-billion dollar Open Society Foundations (OSF). The conservative group determined that Alex Soros would be "more radically leftist than his father" when it comes to rhetoric.

MRC editor Joseph Vazquez and writer Tom Olohan, who conducted the study, have followed up with a deep dive into the organizations funded by Alex Soros and what they found is problematic for conservatives.

"Alex’s extreme views are evident because of the politicians and organizations he supports. He could well be more radical than his father on everything from abortion to climate change to the weaponization of race to demonize his political opponents," Vazquez and Olohan wrote.

The 22-page report, "Meet the New Boss: George Soros’s son Alex takes over $25-billion leftist empire. Here’s Why he could be even worse," detailed the heir’s spending.

Alex Soros led his father’s Democracy PAC, which spent $32 million to help the Democratic candidates defeat Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the report. "Meet the New Boss" also detailed that Alex Soros sits on the board of two groups the MRC considers problematic.

"Alex’s father launched the global Open Society University Network (OSUN) in January 2020 with $1 billion to indoctrinate the next generation with his extremist ‘open society’ worldview. He said he considered it ‘to be the most important and enduring project of my life,'" Vazquez and Olohan wrote.

"Alex is right in the thick of it. The two leftist institutions spearheading OSUN — Central European University (CEU) and Bard College — also got another $1.3 billion from the elder Soros, bringing the total expenditures toward realizing his educational goals to at least $2.3 billion," they continued. "OSUN has promoted everything from hatred against the state of Israel to legitimizing the radical anti-Western philosophy of ‘transnational feminism.’"

Alex Soros is on the boards of both CEU and Bard. Niether school responded to a request for comment.

The MRC also found that Alex Soros gave over $4 million "between 2012 and 2021 to 10 radical leftist organizations like Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice, Global Witness, Center for a New American Security and Make the Road New York."

"Alex Soros’ own foundation donations are a clue to how he will run Open Society," Vazquez and Olohan wrote. "These groups have done everything from weaponizing race to demonize Republicans; to calling for defunding the police; to sensationalizing climate change as a military problem; to pushing for government and Big Tech censorship of speech and to championing transgenderism and promoting sex changes for children without parental consent."

The younger Soros has also been meeting with a plethora of powerful world leaders, according to the MRC.

"Alex has spent years building his network both in the U.S and abroad. That means working with top Washington Democrats and visiting the White House at least 20 times, priming him for his rise to power. MRC Business totaled at least 43 world leaders that Alex met with, most even before he controlled the powerful foundations, promoting a wide range of leftist policy initiatives. Those include Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," Vazquez and Olohan wrote.

In July, the MRC analyzed Alex Soros’ rhetoric and found tweets declaring former President George W. Bush "was a criminal deserving of impeachment," and messages indicating he is "obsessed with abortion," including a message that claimed, "gender equality isn’t possible without abortion."

The study revealed Alex Soros has politicized mass shootings, pressed President Biden to be more aggressive on "disinformation," insisted the GOP has spread more "disinformation" that Russia or Facebook, praised Biden’s "disastrous" Afghanistan withdrawal, called to abolish the Electoral College, embraced disparaging claims against conservative Supreme Court Justices, and has supported decriminalizing "sex work," according to Vazquez and Olohan.

Vazquez and Olohan also believe the younger Soros has a "fixation on climate change extremism," and has weaponized race to smear opponents. "There are White supremacists in the White House," he tweeted during the Trump administration.

"The conservative movement spent more than a decade actively fighting George Soros and the billions he gave to radical, far-left groups, politicians and causes. Now, instead of his leftism, the right has to contend with his openly ‘more political’ son who is 56 years younger," Vazquez and Olohan wrote.

"Alex’s unhinged hatred for the right, his financing of far-left causes and his enormous international political network should alarm every American, especially in light of his involvement in his father’s $2.3 billion extreme initiative to reshape global education into a toxic instrument of the Soros empire," they continued. "We have witnessed the damage that the elder Soros’ massive fortune has already inflicted on American society. Alex is already signaling to the world that he’s going to be worse than his father, which is a staggering thought."

Open Society Foundations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice, Global Witness, and Make the Road New York did not respond to requests for comment.

CNAS spokesperson Alexa Whaley provided Fox News Digital with the following comment: "The Center for a New American Security (CNAS) accepts funds from a broad range of sources provided they are for purposes that are in keeping with its mission. As a research and policy institution committed to the highest standards of organizational, intellectual, and personal integrity, CNAS maintains strict intellectual independence and sole editorial direction and control over its ideas, projects, publications, events, and other research activities."

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.

Fox News’ Joe Schoffstall and Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.