General Motors CEO Mary Barra: Every vehicle across our brands is very much in demand

General Motors CEO Mary Barra provides insight on how General Motors is handling various challenges while keeping consumers happy on " The Claman Countdown ."

MARY BARRA: Demand is exceptionally strong. You know, we have a new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra version coming out. There's super strong demand for that. Our full-size utilities are midsize, but frankly, every vehicle across our brands, it's very much in demand. I mean, we've been dealing with, you know, supply challenges and the customer is very robust from a new vehicle perspective.

CALIFORNIA TO HOLD FINAL HEARING ON BANNING SALE OF NEW GAS CARS BY 2035

…

Unfortunately, we do have longer waits than we would like, but you know, I'm so proud of our global purchasing and supply chain and engineering team. They scheme almost every week to overcome challenges from a semiconductor perspective or other supply issues, because frankly, since the beginning of COVID, the supply chain has been stretched pretty thin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, you know, I'm very proud of what we're able to do. We're seeing an improvement with semiconductors and that's allowing us to make more and more vehicles , but demand is still outstripping what we can produce.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: