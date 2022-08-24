California to hold final hearing on banning sale of new gas cars by 2035

California is set to go forward Thursday with a plan to outlaw the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

The California Air Resources Board is expected to issue the rule and hold a final hearing on Thursday requiring all cars sold after 2035 to be electric.

According to the same plan, 35% of cars sold in the state should be fossil-fuel free as soon as 2026.

"The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The order, if enacted, would fulfill Newsom's September 2020 executive order aiming to ban new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035.

"Pull away from the gas pumps," Newsom said previously of the proposed rule. "Let us no longer be victims of geopolitical dictators that manipulate global supply chains and global markets."

Sales of electric cars are rising in the state, representing roughly 8% of total sales in 2020 and more than 12% in 2021, according to CNBC.

Along with battery-electrics, zero-emission vehicles include those that run on hydrogen fuel cells.

FOX Business' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.