Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars

California to hold final hearing on banning sale of new gas cars by 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom has previously boasted that the climate crisis is solvable through 'big, bold steps'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

California is set to go forward Thursday with a plan to outlaw the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

The California Air Resources Board is expected to issue the rule and hold a final hearing on Thursday requiring all cars sold after 2035 to be electric.

According to the same plan, 35% of cars sold in the state should be fossil-fuel free as soon as 2026. 

"The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

HERE'S WHAT THE ELECTRIC F-150 LOOKS LIKE

An electric vehicle charging station in Monterey Park, Calif., May 18, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The order, if enacted, would fulfill Newsom's September 2020 executive order aiming to ban new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035.

AUSTRALIAN BANK WILL END LOANS FOR NEW GAS AND DIESEL CARS IN SHIFT TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 15.50 +0.19 +1.26%
TSLA TESLA INC. 891.83 +2.47 +0.28%
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 39.16 +0.59 +1.54%

"Pull away from the gas pumps," Newsom said previously of the proposed rule. "Let us no longer be victims of geopolitical dictators that manipulate global supply chains and global markets."

Traffic on 110 freeway in California

Traffic is stalled on a freeway in California. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sales of electric cars are rising in the state, representing roughly 8% of total sales in 2020 and more than 12% in 2021, according to CNBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with battery-electrics, zero-emission vehicles include those that run on hydrogen fuel cells.

FOX Business' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.