Gen Z influencer uncovers the truth about young Americans' views on Trump

Gen Z influencer Bo Loudon says Trump is the 'most transparent president we've ever had'

Conservative Gen Z influencer Bo Loudon discusses President Donald Trump's presidency, what attracted the younger generation to the president and leadership in Democrat Party.

Trump is the 'most transparent' president we've ever had: Conservative Gen Z influencer

Conservative Gen Z influencer Bo Loudon discusses President Donald Trump's presidency, what attracted the younger generation to the president and leadership in Democrat Party.

President Donald Trump's approval rating among young Americans is on the rise, sitting higher than any Republican presidential candidate since 2008.

Two months into his second term, conservative Gen Z influencer Bo Loudon says he's "100%" getting what he campaigned for.

"We have President Trump out here being the most transparent president we've ever had," he said on FOX Business Monday.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 28.  (Reuters/Nathan Howard / Reuters)

"Gen Z could not be happier. He's lowering the cost of things. Homes are more affordable. Prices of eggs are dropping. People are getting deported. Our country is being saved, and we couldn't be happier."

Loudon helped kick off young conservatives week on "Mornings with Maria," where he reacted to Fox News polling that indicates Trump's approval rating among Americans under 30 has climbed to 48%, an increase from when he assumed office on Jan. 20.

Fox News poll on Gen Z Trump support

Fox News poll on Gen Z Trump support indicates a 48% approval rating while 51% disapprove. (Mornings with Maria)

He credited that rising support to Trump delivering on his campaign promises and the Democratic Party's alleged rhetoric of "hatred."

The youngest voting bloc helped secure Trump's victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris last November.

Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reveals why he is supporting former President Trump on 'Kudlow.' video

Vivek Ramaswamy: Gen Z is coming in our direction in droves

Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reveals why he is supporting former President Trump on 'Kudlow.'

Data from The Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) indicates young voters were more likely to identify as conservative in 2024 than in 2020. 

Youths aged 18-29 were the only age group in the last election whose moderate voters preferred Trump to Harris, the data revealed.

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.