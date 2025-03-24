Gen Z influencer uncovers the truth about young Americans' views on Trump

President Donald Trump's approval rating among young Americans is on the rise, sitting higher than any Republican presidential candidate since 2008.

Two months into his second term, conservative Gen Z influencer Bo Loudon says he's "100%" getting what he campaigned for.

"We have President Trump out here being the most transparent president we've ever had," he said on FOX Business Monday.

GEN Z INFLUENCER THANK PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP FOR SAVING TIKTOK

"Gen Z could not be happier. He's lowering the cost of things. Homes are more affordable. Prices of eggs are dropping. People are getting deported. Our country is being saved, and we couldn't be happier."

Loudon helped kick off young conservatives week on "Mornings with Maria," where he reacted to Fox News polling that indicates Trump's approval rating among Americans under 30 has climbed to 48%, an increase from when he assumed office on Jan. 20.

NYT WRITER SAYS DEMS ARE ‘GETTING DESTROYED’ AS DATA SHOWS GEN Z ‘MOST CONSERVATIVE’ GENERATION IN DECADES

He credited that rising support to Trump delivering on his campaign promises and the Democratic Party's alleged rhetoric of "hatred."

The youngest voting bloc helped secure Trump's victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris last November.

Data from The Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) indicates young voters were more likely to identify as conservative in 2024 than in 2020.

Youths aged 18-29 were the only age group in the last election whose moderate voters preferred Trump to Harris, the data revealed.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.