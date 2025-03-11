Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Media
Published

USDA offers relief from record-high egg prices, but beware of a new round of sticker shock

Despite a recent dip, prices could rise due to demand for the Easter season, according to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins

close
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on the impact President Trump's tariffs could have on farmers, retaliatory tariffs from China, Chinese-owned farmland and the price of eggs. video

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins delivers hopeful update on egg prices: 'Seeing some relief'

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on the impact President Trump's tariffs could have on farmers, retaliatory tariffs from China, Chinese-owned farmland and the price of eggs.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins offered some "good news" to shoppers seeking relief from record-high egg prices, telling FOX Business on Tuesday that prices per dozen have dipped by $1.85 on average.

"We believe that… the market has reacted to our plan that we rolled out on February 26th," Rollins said on "Mornings with Maria," referencing a five-prong approach the Trump administration unveiled last month to "immediately" reduce money spent on the dietary staple.

Rollins shared key details of the plan on the Fox News Channel at the time, telling "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that its steps involved "short-term" imports, deregulation, investments in biosecurity, repopulating fowl and investing in vaccines and therapeutic research.

EGG SHORTAGE LEADS TO ODD PRICING DISPARITY WITH CAGE-FREE COSTING LESS THAN REGULAR

$13 eggs

Eggs for sale at 74.9 cents per egg from a supermarket on February 10, 2025 in Monterey Park, California. (Frederic J. Brown/ AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We've got a long way to go in combating the Avian bird flu. It's not something that we can do overnight. It is a long-term effort," she added on Tuesday.

But, with Easter just around the corner, Rollins acknowledged the positive change is likely short-lived and holiday demand could deliver another spell of sticker shock to already fatigued consumers.

"We're moving into the highest price egg season without Avian bird flu, and that's because Easter is right around the corner," she explained. 

EGG SHORTAGES FORCE SOME GROCERY STORES TO IMPOSE LIMITS

egg prices

Egg cartoons at Key Food on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. Photo taken on Jan 27, 2025. Though Secretary Brooke Rollins says prices have dipped recently, she added that Easter holiday demand could drive them back up at some point. (Fox News / Angelica Stabile   / Fox News)

She assured, however, that the administration is focused on fixing the problem.

"We are on it. We have a major plan… it's got five different points, but the piece of… good news is that the price of eggs seem to be coming down, and $1.85 per carton is not insignificant, but we've got a long way to go."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
USDA Sec. Brooke Rollins shares the Trump administration's new strategy to fight bird flu as egg prices remain high. video

Trump admin to deregulate egg industry to combat high prices, says USDA secretary

USDA Sec. Brooke Rollins shares the Trump administration's new strategy to fight bird flu as egg prices remain high.