Gen. Keane rips Blinken for blaming Trump administration for botched Afghan ‘debacle’

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) reacted to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's congressional testimony, where he blamed the Trump administration for the Afghanistan withdrawal on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

JACK KEANE: I mean clearly this is a debacle and we need an explanation as to why this happened. What is the thought process going on? They’re not sharing that with us

…

I criticized the fact that we were making a deal with the Taliban during the Trump administration. That deal clearly favored the Taliban. I thought it was a surrender deal and I documented that. But, this issue in Afghanistan is all President Biden’s issue. It is not President Trump’s issue at all. They had all the choices to make.

