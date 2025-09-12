Expand / Collapse search
Gemini co-founders tout 'golden age of innovation' amid Trump's pro-crypto policies

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss say Trump administration has kept 'every promise' on pro-crypto policies

Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss discuss cryptocurrency's growth under the Trump administration, their partnership with Mastercard for a Bitcoin credit card and more on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Gemini co-founders tout Bitcoin growth, new crypto credit card

Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss discuss cryptocurrency’s growth under the Trump administration, their partnership with Mastercard for a Bitcoin credit card and more on ‘The Claman Countdown.’  

Two major leaders in cryptocurrency are excited about the future of Bitcoin — and are crediting President Donald Trump for fueling its recent growth.

Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, fresh off their company's debut on Nasdaq and $3 billion market cap, touted their cooperation with the Trump administration's pro-cryptocurrency posture.

WINKLEVOSS GEMINI IPO ANOTHER CRYPTO WIN

Thomas Pacchia on Trump's PubKey visit

PubKey co-owner Thomas Pacchia speaks about President Donald Trump, then a 2024 candidate, after his historic Bitcoin transaction at the New York City pub. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This administration and President Trump are obviously very pro-crypto, pro-business and pro-innovation," Cameron Winklevoss, Gemini's co-founder, said during an interview Friday on "The Claman Countdown." "That's very important to have the president and the White House sort of behind the growth of this industry, and I think every promise that was made has been kept, and then some — so we're very encouraged with everything we're seeing."

EX-WALL STREET EXEC ALLEGEDLY DIVERTED MILLIONS FROM CASINO STARTUP TO FUND PERSONAL GAMBLING, CRYPTO TRADE

Cameron Winklevoss expanded on his optimism, suggesting the Trump administration’s policies could help usher in an "American golden age of innovation," citing Bitcoin as one of the most important assets of the past 10 years.

"I think it's just the beginning," he told host Liz Claman.

A man walks past the logo of Gemini Trust during the Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2022.

A man walks past the logo of Gemini Trust during the Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Marco Bello/Reuters / Reuters)

The brothers also discussed their partnership with Mastercard on a Gemini Credit Card that can earn up to 4% back in crypto on select categories.

"It's really exciting," Cameron Winklevoss said. "I think people are done with the points game and the airline lounge game, where you, like, wait online and then you can't get a seat once you get into the lounge." 

HOW TYLER WINKLEVOSS IS CEMENTING AMERICA’S CRYPTO COMEBACK

He touted the crypto-powered credit cards as a long-term investment in personal wealth. 

"Don’t change your behavior," Tyler Winklevoss said, referring to purchasing habits. "Just swipe every time you buy something and invest in your future." 

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, with brother Cameron

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, with twin brother Cameron  (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tyler Winklevoss also addressed how Gemini aims to "crush the competition" beyond its public market debut and the card, pointing to security and UX. 

"Build great product with great design and user experience," he said. "We’ve never had a security instance ever in the history of Gemini... We use simple, reliable, secure, easy-to-use products like the Gemini credit card, and then the customers will choose us." 