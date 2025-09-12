Gemini co-founders tout 'golden age of innovation' amid Trump's pro-crypto policies

Two major leaders in cryptocurrency are excited about the future of Bitcoin — and are crediting President Donald Trump for fueling its recent growth.

Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, fresh off their company's debut on Nasdaq and $3 billion market cap, touted their cooperation with the Trump administration's pro-cryptocurrency posture.

"This administration and President Trump are obviously very pro-crypto, pro-business and pro-innovation," Cameron Winklevoss, Gemini's co-founder, said during an interview Friday on "The Claman Countdown." "That's very important to have the president and the White House sort of behind the growth of this industry, and I think every promise that was made has been kept, and then some — so we're very encouraged with everything we're seeing."

Cameron Winklevoss expanded on his optimism, suggesting the Trump administration’s policies could help usher in an "American golden age of innovation," citing Bitcoin as one of the most important assets of the past 10 years.

"I think it's just the beginning," he told host Liz Claman.

The brothers also discussed their partnership with Mastercard on a Gemini Credit Card that can earn up to 4% back in crypto on select categories.

"It's really exciting," Cameron Winklevoss said. "I think people are done with the points game and the airline lounge game, where you, like, wait online and then you can't get a seat once you get into the lounge."

He touted the crypto-powered credit cards as a long-term investment in personal wealth.

"Don’t change your behavior," Tyler Winklevoss said, referring to purchasing habits. "Just swipe every time you buy something and invest in your future."

Tyler Winklevoss also addressed how Gemini aims to "crush the competition" beyond its public market debut and the card, pointing to security and UX.

"Build great product with great design and user experience," he said. "We’ve never had a security instance ever in the history of Gemini... We use simple, reliable, secure, easy-to-use products like the Gemini credit card, and then the customers will choose us."