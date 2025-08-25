Gap, Lucky Brand launch denim jean campaigns after viral American Eagle Sydney Sweeney ads

Gap and Lucky Brand followed up with some star-studded jeans ads of their own after American Eagle’s controversial ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney.

In July, American Eagle launched its fall clothing campaign with the "White Lotus" star, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," which came under fire for allegedly promoting "Nazi propaganda" and having racial undertones with the blue-eyed, blonde actress.

Despite the backlash, American Eagle’s stock jumped earlier this month after the controversy caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who complimented Sweeney’s "fantastic" ad.

In the weeks since, brands like Gap and Lucky Brand appear to have started emulating American Eagle by launching their fall lines of denim jeans.

Last week, Gap released a video for its "Better in Denim" campaign featuring the global pop girl group Katseye dancing fully clad in denim to the song "Milkshake" by Kelis.

"This is denim as you define it. Your individuality. Your self-expression. Your style. Powerful on your own. Even better together," the ad’s description read.

On Thursday, Lucky Brand released an ad featuring singer and TikToker Addison Rae promoting a new line of low-rise jeans that the company called "Addison Ultra Low Flare."

"After we gifted Addison a pair from our archive, a denim love story was born. What followed was a serendipitous meeting in L.A., an exploration of our fit and trim archives, late night fittings, custom washes, and ultimately, the Addison Flare," Lucky Brand’s website read.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gap, American Eagle and Lucky Brand for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Singer Beyoncé Knowles also appeared in a new fashion ad campaign for Levi’s just a few days after Sweeney’s ads dropped. Levi’s ad featured a blonde Knowles wearing a rhinestone-encrusted denim suit, leading many to immediately compare the two. Knowles, however, had partnered with Levi’s prior to the American Eagle ad campaign.

American Eagle stood by the ad campaign in a statement shortly after the controversy began.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way," the company wrote.