American Eagle stock jumps following Trump praise for Sydney Sweeney ad

President Donald Trump’s praise for actress Sydney Sweeney's new ad campaign on Sunday may have boosted American Eagle Outfitter’s (AEO) stock value.

After Trump praised the "Euphoria" star and her viral AE good "genes" ad, the fashion company’s shares rose by 23.65 percent Monday, closing at $13.28 a share.

The stock hit a two-month-high intraday as Trump’s praise for Sweeney’s ad made the media rounds. The rally helped curb year-to-date losses for the shares, which remain down 20.3% year-to-date.

The stock had its highest close since Feb. 26, and its largest percent increase since Aug. 3, 2000, almost exactly 25 years ago to the day.

Trump reacted to reports over the weekend that the actress is a registered Republican, stating he now loves her recent jeans ad for the outfitter.

"She's a registered Republican?" Trump said in response to a reporter's question about his thoughts on her political affiliation. "Oh, now I love her ad."

The New York Post reported public voting records on Sunday showing that the 27-year-old actress has been a registered member of the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," Trump added.

The president is one of the latest figures to weigh in on the ad campaign, which generated heat on social media for its tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans" – a slogan some critics felt was promoting racial discrimination with its double meaning referring to the blue-eyed, blonde-haired actress’ genetics.

Additionally, outlets including The Washington Post, MSNBC, and ABC News published reports asking whether the ad campaign was promoting eugenics or "Whiteness."

American Eagle responded to the backlash in a statement last Friday.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."