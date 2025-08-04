Expand / Collapse search
American Eagle stock jumps following Trump praise for Sydney Sweeney ad

Stock surge comes after president praised actress's viral 'Great Jeans' ad campaign

'The Big Money Show' break down the 'hilarious' outrage to Sydney Sweeney's 'American Eagle' jeans ad and why Dunkin' is the latest to take the heat. video

Sydney Sweeney's ad plays on 'liberal craziness': Jackie DeAngelis

President Donald Trump’s praise for actress Sydney Sweeney's new ad campaign on Sunday may have boosted American Eagle Outfitter’s (AEO) stock value. 

After Trump praised the "Euphoria" star and her viral AE good "genes" ad, the fashion company’s shares rose by 23.65 percent Monday, closing at $13.28 a share.

AEO AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC. 13.29 +2.54 +23.64%
American Eagle stocks rising

American Eagle's stock rose Monday morning after President Trump praised Sydney Sweeney's viral ad for the fashion brand.  (Getty Images / Pool / Getty Images)

The stock hit a two-month-high intraday as Trump’s praise for Sweeney’s ad made the media rounds. The rally helped curb year-to-date losses for the shares, which remain down 20.3% year-to-date. 

The stock had its highest close since Feb. 26, and its largest percent increase since Aug. 3, 2000, almost exactly 25 years ago to the day.

American Eagle

Trump reacted to reports over the weekend that the actress is a registered Republican, stating he now loves her recent jeans ad for the outfitter.

"She's a registered Republican?" Trump said in response to a reporter's question about his thoughts on her political affiliation. "Oh, now I love her ad."

The New York Post reported public voting records on Sunday showing that the 27-year-old actress has been a registered member of the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024. 

Sydney Sweeney attends the "Echo Valley" European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Echo Valley" European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," Trump added.

The president is one of the latest figures to weigh in on the ad campaign, which generated heat on social media for its tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans" – a slogan some critics felt was promoting racial discrimination with its double meaning referring to the blue-eyed, blonde-haired actress’ genetics.

Additionally, outlets including The Washington Post, MSNBC, and ABC News published reports asking whether the ad campaign was promoting eugenics or "Whiteness."

GOP Youth Advisory Council Co-Chair C.J. Pearson discusses the controversy surrounding the American Eagle advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad shows conservatives are ‘winning the culture war’: Political expert

American Eagle responded to the backlash in a statement last Friday.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."