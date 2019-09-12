'Game of Thrones' spin-off based on House Targaryen nearing production?

Fans disappointed by the end of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” may soon have reason to rejoice, as the cable network is said to be close to ordering a pilot for a prequel based on the rise and fall of one of series’ most compelling factions.

The proposed series would take place 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and track the origins of House Targaryen, the family first introduced to fans of the original show in the form of main character Daenerys Targaryen, Deadline reported. The pilot concept was co-created by producer Ryan Condal and “A Song of Ice and Fire” scribe George R. R. Martin, who authored the “Game of Thrones” book universe.

HBO declined to comment.

The pilot is said to be a spin-off of one of the five prequel scripts HBO commissioned as “Game of Thrones” neared its conclusion. It draws inspiration from Martin’s recent book “Fire & Blood,” which tells the history of House Targaryen in the series’ universe.

Martin wrote in a May post on his personal blog that “five different Game of Thrones successor shows” were in development. A pilot episode for at least one of those shows, a prequel starring actress Naomi Watts, has already wrapped production, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said in July.

“Game of Thrones” was one of the most successful series in HBO’s history, shattering viewership records and racking up Emmy nominations. While critical reviews of the show’s final season were mixed, the finale drew more than 19 million viewers across all platforms, according to HBO.

The series and its spin-offs are expected to play a major role in WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

