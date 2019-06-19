YouTube faces FTC investigation into children's videos, citing privacy concerns: Report

article

YouTube may be taking kids' content off its platform entirely, amid new reports the company is being investigated by the federal government.

According to The Washington Post, the Federal Trade Commission began investigating the online video service company over complaints they failed to protect kids who use their product. Complaints also detailed concerns over the alleged improper collection of data from young viewers.

The concerns from the public date back to 2015, according to the Post.

The news of the investigation comes as reports surfaced the company is considering moving all of its child-friendly content to the YouTube Kids app.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the move could make for a "seismic and risky switch," given the amount of traffic and advertising dollars the company gets from the content users publish on the site.

In February, YouTube faced controversy after reports surfaced of pedophiles commenting on videos featuring children. At the time, advertisers like Nestle and AT&T pulled ads from the platform. The digital-media giant turned off the comments feature for most content meant for children in order to combat the issue.

