Fox to shoot 2 comedies and 4 dramas for pilot season

Fox confirmed it is still planning on shooting all six of the pilots it ordered before the coronavirus pandemic.

The network announced Thursday that single-camera comedies “Pivoting” starring Eliza Coupe and “This Country" starring Seann William Scott will move forward as well as dramas “The Big Leap” with Scott Foley, “Blood Relative" starring Melissa Leo, “The Cleaning Lady" and a "Goonies"-inspired untitled project.

All the projects have been written by women and have gotten the green light to begin casting. The shows will begin production once it is safe to do so amid the COVID-19 outbreak and are aiming to join the 2020-21 broadcast season.

YOUTUBE TV ADDS VIACOMCBS, RAISES PRICE TO $64.99 PER MONTH “Fox established its brand – of programming and business – around the notion of boldness, nimble action and the ability to zig when others zag,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said in a statement. “I always admired Fox’s willingness to invest at times others did not see opportunity. We are not dropping pilots at this time because we entered this process deliberately, believed in these artists and partners before the COVID-19 crisis and we continue to believe in them today.”

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, added, “Entering Fox Entertainment’s first development season as a new company, our methodology was to carefully curate our content more like a start-up; looking for new opportunities, new stories and new voices in ways perhaps others might not be able. As such, narrowing down these projects to only those that met our standards from the beginning, we still believe this crop of pilots – all from some of the finest writers, producers and talent in the business — really represents what Fox is trying to accomplish both in ‘pilot season’ but, more importantly, for our year-round ambitions.”

Fox has previously ordered to series shows "Call Me Kat" starring Mayim Bialik and animated comedies "The Great North" and "Housebroken."

Fox Corp. is the parent company of Fox Entertainment and FOX Business.