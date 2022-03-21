FOX News Media expands distribution of FOX Nation, FOX Weather across DIRECTV platforms

FOX News Media’s subscription streaming service FOX Nation is now available on DIRECTV, the companies announced Monday.

FOX Nation’s addition to DIRECTV is part of an expanded distribution deal that will also allow FOX Weather to land on DIRECTV Stream later this month.

"We are proud to work with DIRECTV, expanding the distribution of our signature streaming services, FOX Nation and FOX Weather, and offering more opportunities for our dedicated viewers to watch our premier content," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

FOX Nation became available to DIRECTV customers on Sunday as part of a premium add-on service for $5.99 per month. Customers who aren’t familiar with FOX Nation’s offerings can access a limited-time offer that includes a 60-day free trial. FOX Nation is channel 1960 on DIRECTV’s lineup.

FOX Nation features nearly 5,000 hours of original content including "Tucker Carlson Today," "Tucker Carlson Originals," "COPS," "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" and "What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade." The platform is also home to "Yellowstone: One-Fifty," "Grateful Nation," "Keep the Faith," "Clint Eastwood: American Outlaw," "FOX Justice" and "All American Christmas."

ALL AMERICAN JUSTICE MONTH: 5 THINGS TO WATCH ON FOX NATION THIS MARCH

A new five-part series, "Freed to Kill," takes a deep dive into the investigation behind one of the country's most "sadistic" serial killers, Kenneth Allen McDuff. Subscribers also receive access to Fox News Channel’s primetime lineup on demand the day after they air.

DIRECTV Stream also plans to add FOX Weather beginning March 29. FOX Weather, which launched last year, uses multiple radar systems to inform its audience of all-things weather.

"We want to empower our customers with more capabilities in how they choose to watch the content they care about most," said DIRECTV COO Rob Thun said. "We’re pleased to expand our relationship with FOX News and add value for our subscribers by offering FOX Nation and FOX Weather."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

DIRECTV Stream plans to add FOX Nation later this year.

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.