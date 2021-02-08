FOX Business to debut Larry Kudlow's new program this month

Former National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow will host a new FOX Business Network program beginning on Feb. 16, FBN president Lauren Petterson announced on Monday.

Kudlow’s show will air live each weekday at 4 p.m. ET with an encore edition at 7 p.m. ET.

“We are immensely proud to add Larry to our incomparable FBN lineup. His expertise will greatly inform our audience and we look forward to his return to business television,” Petterson said.

The program is expected to feature financial market analysis, roundtable discussions on the policies affecting both the domestic and global economies and news-making interviews with business influencers across the world. Kudlow will also serve as a contributor offering expert economic and financial analysis across all Fox News Media platforms.

“I am thrilled to be part of this new venture at FBN and for the opportunity to really drill down on the most pressing economic issues impacting everyday Americans,” Kudlow said.

On a daily basis, Kudlow will examine the headlines and business trends, with an emphasis on the financial impact facing households and businesses across the country.

Kudlow helped build a variety of President Trump’s economic, tax and trade initiatives during his time as economic policy and director of the National Economic Council. As an assistant to the president, he coordinated the administration’s domestic and economic policy agenda.

He was also instrumental in helping guide the CARES Act [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security], along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which delivered financial relief to millions of businesses and individual Americans.

Kudlow was a longtime CNBC host prior to joining the Trump administration. He has also served as chief economist and senior managing director of then-global investment bank, securities trading and brokerage firm Bear Stearns.

The new FOX Business host was also an associate director for economics and planning for the Office of Management and Budget during President Reagan’s administration.