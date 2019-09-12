FOX Business Network names Lauren Petterson president

article

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Thursday that Lauren Petterson has been named the new president of FOX Business Network, effective immediately.

Continue Reading Below

Petterson had been senior vice president of morning programming and talent development for Fox News Channel prior to her promotion and has overseen “Fox & Friends” for the past 11 years.

“Lauren has extraordinary skills in developing programming and working with talent and I am confident she will lead FOX Business to even further success,” Scott said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FOXA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Petterson will continue to oversee talent development in addition to her new role at FBN.

Advertisement

“I’m thrilled to take on this new, challenging role at a pivotal time in business news and look forward to working with such a dedicated and talented staff both on and off the air,” Petterson said in a statement.

Petterson replaces Brian Jones, who departs FOX Business after helping launch the network in 2007. Jones held a variety of high-level positions at the company and directed the first two Republican presidential primary debates in FBN’s history during the 2016 election season.

“Brian is a talented executive and a distinguished colleague who built FOX Business and accomplished a great deal during his 20 years of combined service at both FBN and FNC. We wish him continued success as he embarks on his next chapter,” Scott said.

Jones called Petterson a “kind, creative and collaborative colleague” who he worked with for several years.

“I’m sure she will lead the hard-working FOX Business team to the next level,” Jones said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP