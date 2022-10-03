FOX Business Network announces new season of FBN Prime to mark 15th anniversary

FOX Business Network will celebrate its 15th anniversary with the return of its popular programming lineup, FBN Prime, that will continue to celebrate success stories across key American industries.

"We are thrilled to announce our third season of FBN Prime with a slate of new programming that celebrates American business, ingenuity and the enduring entrepreneurial spirit," FBN President Lauren Petterson said.

FBN Prime returns on Monday, Oct. 17 with all-new episodes of "How America Works with Mike Rowe," "American Built" hosted by Stuart Varney, "American Dream Home" with Cheryl Casone and "American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch." "Mansion Global" will also return to FBN Prime with real estate guru Katrina Campins hosting while Kacie McDonnell is on maternity leave.

FBN PRIME: ‘HOW AMERICA WORKS NARRATED BY MIKE ROWE’ TO BREAK DOWN OIL INDUSTRY

New additions to FBN Prime include "Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts" narrated by Kelsey Grammer, "Duck Family Treasure" and "American Dynasty."

The third season of FBN Prime begins Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET with Rowe’s "How America Works," which spotlights industries and workers that serve as the backbone of the country, such as firefighters, toolmakers and national parks stewards. Varney’s "American Built" follows with back-to-back episodes, as the FOX Business veteran showcases landmarks such as the San Francisco Bay Bridge, the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

On Tuesdays, Grammer will narrate "Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts," which dives into key battles that left an indelible mark on America, including Bunker Hill, The Alamo and Antietam at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the second FBN Prime contribution for the "Cheers and "Frasier" legend who previously voiced "Legends & Lies."

FBN PRIME: 'AMERICAN DREAM HOME WITH CHERYL CASONE' SHOWCASES HARD-WORKING AMERICANS BEING REWARDED

"American Dynasty" follows "Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts," with the linear TV premiere of the Fox Nation program that explores the most iconic and influential family empires in American history.

"Mansion Global" returns on Wednesday with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Casone’s "American Dream Home" at 9 p.m. ET.

HURRICANE IAN: FOX CORP DONATES $1 MILLION TO AMERICAN RED CROSS, ENCOURAGES FOX NEWS VIEWERS TO JOIN EFFORT

On Thursdays, the popular Fox Nation series "Duck Family Treasure" will air on linear TV for the first time at 8 p.m. ET, while the Dale Brothers return for the second season of "American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch," at 9 p.m. ET.

FBN launched in October 2007.