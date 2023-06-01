Four-star general warns US over Chinese spies' 'brazen' attempts to infiltrate military bases: 'Catch up'

Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) warned the U.S. must "catch up" and recognize the "major security threat" posed by China after suspected Chinese spies disguised as tourists tried to infiltrate Alaskan military bases and gain access to highly classified intelligence.

"It's brazen just as much as the spy balloon was so brazen," the four-star general said Thursday on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria."

"I cease being surprised by how comprehensive China's penetration of the United States' civil society and military establishment is. It is the most serious and the most comprehensive penetration we have ever experienced in our history," he stressed earlier, adding, "Director Wray of the FBI says he opens a new case every 12 hours."

Keane said, as U.S. citizens and elected officials become increasingly aware of the risks associated with China's attempted infiltration, he hopes the comprehensive concerns will translate into a defense budget that "makes some sense."

"We've got to recognize – and the American people are here with us finally – they understand that this is a major security threat to America's interests and to the American people. We have consensus on this in the United States, and it is going to grow," he said, warning, "We've got to catch up to China, and we're not doing that, we are actually falling behind with the budgets that are being proposed currently, much less attempting to catch up to China who has more of everything that we value in a war – ships, airplanes, rockets, missiles-- we need to have an effective deterrent."

Also weighing in on U.S.-China tensions, retired Brigadier Gen. Anthony Tata told Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that the communist nation has some obvious plans to put its military to use, particularly on the heels of China snubbing a call to meet with U.S. defense leaders.

"They're flexing their muscles internationally," he said. "[Declining to meet] was an obvious snub, it's an open snub. The Asian cultures are very much about face, so it's even more of a snub when you think about how important it is in these cultures to be perceived as at least trying."

Weighing in on China's dedication to ramping up its military spending by billions, he said they've "got some plans," but also warned that U.S. investments are funding the forces.

"We learned during COVID that we have supply chains that are dependent on Chinese production," he said, arguing the U.S.' focus should shift to bringing production home to decrease that dependence.