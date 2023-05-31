US military expert cautions over China’s ‘aggressive’ maneuver: ‘Very risky’

A Chinese fighter jet was captured on video intercepting a U.S. aircraft last week, officials say.

During an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis called China’s maneuver "very risky" as tension rises between the U.S. and its biggest adversary.

"These things could have a real impact if the thing goes wrong. And it was a very risky maneuver," he said.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said a People's Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot performed an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" while intercepting a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft that was flying in international airspace over the South China Sea.

"This was, in fact, an unsafe maneuver because the jet wash, when it crossed the U.S. aircraft, you saw it shake and shudder," Davis recalled when referencing the video.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to the U.S. military’s complaint, condemning the United States’ "provocative and dangerous moves" as "the root cause of maritime security issues."

"China urges the U.S. to stop such dangerous provocations," Ning said in a statement.

"China has never liked the fact that we were right up against their borders collecting information on them," Davis explained.

"What you’re seeing now is a pattern, that they’re [China] saying, hey, we’re no longer the weak power that we used to be and we’re going to start pushing back," he continued.

China’s aggression continues to set off alarm bells in the U.S. as it toys with Taiwan and continues to carry out bold tactics against the U.S.

Earlier this year, the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across the country, likely sending sensitive data back to Communist Party. Despite the surveillance effort being swiftly condemned, the Biden administration faced severe backlash for not confronting the Chinese.

"This is something that the administration is going to have to get a handle on," Davis told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

"We can’t just do business as we’ve been doing for the longest time because things are going to continue to deteriorate as China gets more strong and confident," he stressed.

