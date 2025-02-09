Florida Senator Rick Scott says Trump won because of Democrats' ‘foolish decisions’

Republican Senator Rick Scott credited the Democrats' "foolish decisions" with propelling President Donald Trump back into the White House.

"The Democrats are in the stages of a loss. They’re either in the grief stage or the anger stage, but they don’t understand that Donald Trump won the presidency, and part of the reason he won is all the Democrats' foolish decisions," the Florida Republican told Fox News’ "The Bottom Line."



Scott went on to say that Trump won on a pledge to make government accountable and transparent, and he claimed that the president and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chair Elon Musk are fulfilling that promise.



The senator said Democrats were frustrated by Trump and Musk’s efforts to reform the government.

Musk announced a series of "super obvious" changes that the US treasury and DOGE jointly agreed to on Saturday. Among them was requiring the treasury to add a "payment authorization code" and rationale to all outgoing payments and strengthening implementation of the DO-NOT-PAY list to ensure federal funds aren’t going to terrorist fronts and other fraudsters.



President Donald Trump predicted that Musk is likely to find hundreds of billions of dollars in "fraud and abuse" once DOGE sets its sights on The Department of Education and Pentagon, in a pre-Superbowl interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

"The amount of waste is staggering," Sen. Scott said.

"Elon Musk is doing a great job, Donald Trump is doing a great job, and the Democrats cannot believe that all their failure, all their fraud and all their waste is being exposed, and it’s going away."

When asked if there were any Democrats willing to work with the GOP on reducing waste and fraud in federal spending, Scott said "there weren’t many."

"It’s nice that people will say some nice things, but they gotta vote with us," the senator said.