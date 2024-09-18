Florida GOP lawmaker receives 'horrifying' shooting threat within hours of second Trump assassination attempt

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said Wednesday that she received multiple threats to her home and office within hours of the second assassination attempt targeting former President Trump.



"It was brought to our attention that people were doxxing our home address and actually soliciting strangers to send threatening packages to our home," the Florida congresswoman said during an appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday.



Rep. Luna stressed that her office was also a target, telling FOX Business that she got a shooting threat within hours of the second assassination attempt against the former president.

Because of the nature of the investigation, the congresswoman could not provide many details on the matter, but she explained that Capitol Police are taking the shooting threat "very seriously."

"I will tell you is that this is not something that they think is just a joke," she continued.

"What I will say is that we have, and what I would actually be comfortable at least saying on air, is that it was from a very far-left activist, at least from what I gather. And so, I won’t say too much more on that," she explained.

Rep. Luna said that she has been staffed with security since the incident that occurred this past weekend.

"It is alarming that we're specifically seeing that people that are simply fighting for Americans that feel that they've been left behind or ignored by Washington, that we're becoming the targets," she stressed.

Rep. Luna said that being the target of threat is "obviously very horrifying," especially since she’s a new mom with a one-year-old at home.

"I just I think the political rhetoric and in addition to the tensions that we're seeing leading up to the November election, it's a dangerous time to be in politics," she expressed.