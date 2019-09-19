Fired 'SNL' comic: Trump is funny

The controversial comic fired from "Saturday Night Live" was back on stage Wednesday night in New York as the comedy world remains divided on his whirlwind fall from grace.

Shane Gillis apparently wasted no time during his set sharing his thoughts on getting the ax on Monday from "SNL," without ever having stepped foot on the set of the famed Studio 8H.

Within hours of the announcement of the 31-year old comic's hiring by NBC last week, the "dream come true" casting was torched after Gillis was caught using racist and homophobic slurs during a podcast.

According to USA Today, Gillis told the crowd that Twitter has been nuts and he tries to stay off when the whole country hates him.

"Everybody's like, 'You can't say (expletive) and not expect consequences. I'm fine with the consequences – that's it, I'm not arguing. But I do want everyone to know that I have been reading every one of my death threats in an Asian accent." Shane Gillis/Comedian fired by SNL

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Shane Gillis performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest on June 21, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Clusterfest)

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says he saw Gillis' anti-Asian routine, chalked it up to him being a newbie and says he plans to sit down with the comic.

Yang's comments didn't go unnoticed by Hollywood. Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans approved of Yang's willingness to meet with Gillis and said in part, "we have to stop the punitive damages that happens to comedians when they [say] some dumb" comments.

"It takes time bro... i watched some great comedians BOMB for years before they figured out how to do the same type of jokes differently," he said in a tweet, responding to another user. "We ain’t politicians. We’re just a bunch of damaged people finding the funny in the worst situations. Never impede on the PROCESS."

During the Wednesday night set, Gillis also reportedly told the crowd he thinks President Trump is funny.

"He's funnier than everyone I know. If Trump was the next comic, he'd bury me. He'd come out and be like, 'Fat. Loser. Fired.' " Shane Gillis/Comedian fired from SNL

Gillis also talked about the reaction from fellow comedians including "SNL" alums Rob Schneider and Norm MacDonald who declared on Twitter "this means WAR."

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Creator and Executive Producer, 'Saturday Night Live' Lorne Michaels speaks on stage during the NBC session at the Cannes Lions 2019 : Day Five on June 21, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cann Expand

According to Variety, Lorne Michaels, the legendary guru behind the long-running NBC sketch comedy show, wanted a comedian who would appeal to more conservative viewers.