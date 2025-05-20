Financial guru Dave Ramsey sends blistering message to DC: 'Do your job' and protect our money

Financial expert Dave Ramsey delivered a fiery rebuke to Washington lawmakers Monday, urging them to "do [their] job" and defend Americans' hard-earned money.



Ramsey also went to bat for small businesses, revealing the one thing that is "kill[ing]" America's main street.

"Do your job and get something passed that lets us keep our money. It’s pretty simple," the Ramsey Solutions founder and CEO said at the EntreLeadership Summit in Denver, Colorado.

Ramsey's comments come in response to the Trump administration's "big, beautiful bill," that just passed the House after a standoff with GOP holdouts. It must pass the Senate before heading to President Donald Trump's desk where he will sign it into law.

"It's all this political infighting, this absolute BS, at the end of the day. Except for these massive things like, again, just governing. This idea that we love small business in Washington is an absolute load of horse manure," he argued.

Ramsey continued, pulling no punches in describing small business owners' frustrations with the federal government.

"These guys in here will tell you, they spent half their lives and a lot of money just trying to keep from getting the snot beat out of them by Washington," Ramsey continued, referring to the many small business owners at the summit.

The financial expert continued, pulling back the curtain on what he believes to be the big killer for small businesses.

"If Congress will do [its] job and pass this bill or some semblance of this bill and let us keep our money to hire people and grow the economy, that's how this thing works. And if you can get, you know, the tariff thing smoothed out where you've got a predictable environment. It doesn't even matter what the tariff is. What we need is a predictable environment."

"If I know this is what my cost is, then I know that this is [what] my price is. Or I know I can't make it in that country anymore, I need to make it a different country. And I've got to resource, you know, reset my resources."

Ramsey emphasized the burden of political uncertainty, particularly around trade and taxes. He concluded by saying it is one of the most destructive forces to small business success.

"All I need is a predictable environment, and then I'll pivot and I'll exist. It's the unpredictability that kills business in general, but it's devastating to small business," Ramsey concluded.

Despite small business owners' mounting concerns, the Trump administration continues to tout that tariffs are part of the administration's broader push for "fair trade policies."

"Tariffs are part of fair trade policies that will restore our workforce, rebuild our economy, and finally put America first," the administration has stated.