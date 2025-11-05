Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman breaks with Democrats over government shutdown as 'sad political spectacle' drags on

Pennsylvania senator says he's 'embarrassed' that this has continued

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., reflects on the growing ideological divide within the Democratic Party and explains the importance of opening up the government immediately on ‘Kudlow.’

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., gave his take on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s rise and explained his break with the Democratic Party over the government shutdown Wednesday on FOX Business.

Fetterman acknowledged the "very active" progressive wing of his party, pointing to a Wednesday press conference at which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was interrupted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who criticized Democrats for not supporting Mamdani.

"It doesn’t really matter much for me," Fetterman said of Mamdani's victory on "Kudlow," saying his focus is the people of Pennsylvania.

BUSINESS LEADERS REACT TO ZOHRAN MAMDANI'S NYC MAYORAL VICTORY

Top Democrats were divided over Mamdani’s success as well, with Schumer, a New Yorker, failing to formally endorse him. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ultimately did endorse the new mayor-elect.

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out Democrats over the government shutdown on 'Kudlow.'

What did matter to Fetterman was the now-longest government shutdown in American history, which he said he voted four times to end.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN STANDOFF COULD TRIM $14 BILLION FROM GDP, CBO WARNS

As a "committed Democrat," Fetterman said he's fighting for the millions of Americans on SNAP "and the unions that have all been touched by this thing."

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits were paused on Nov. 1, the first time in 60 years the food assistance program has been disrupted due to a government shutdown. 

The Trump administration partially resumed SNAP benefits for November, following court orders that the federal government dip into emergency funds from the Department of Agriculture. 

TRUMP ADMIN TO PARTIALLY RESUME SNAP BENEFITS AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

Other parties affected by the shutdown that Fetterman wants to draw attention to include the military, U.S. Capitol police and air traffic controllers. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a 10% reduction in capacity at 40 airspace locations across the country on Wednesday, following mounting concerns over staffing shortages. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticizes California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s refusal to adhere to English language rule and describes how his department is handling the government shutdown on ‘The Bottom Line.’

"I wasn’t even able to find a flight here to D.C.," Fetterman said. 

"This thing's run its course." 

The senator added that it's a "sad political spectacle," saying he's "embarrassed."

He noted earlier: "America deserves better than this right now." 