Business leaders react to Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral victory

Reactions from business leaders following Zohran Mamdani's election win to become New York City’s 111th mayor ranged from optimism to unease.

Executives from different industries and political views posted their reactions on X shortly after Mamdani, 34, was decided the winner of the mayoral election, defeating former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman, who has been highly critical of Mamdani's policies, congratulated the mayor-elect on X on Tuesday evening.

"Now you have a big responsibility. If I can help NYC, just let me know what I can do," he posted.

Partnership for New York City CEO Kathryn Wylde

Wylde, who has led the business advocacy organization since 2000, congratulated Mamdani, saying the organization looks forward to helping him "achieve his affordability goals while keeping New York competitive as a destination for talent and a generator of jobs and economic activity."

Wylde said the organization endorses Mamdani's "hopeful message" and looks forward to working with him to "extend the benefits and opportunities of our great city to all New Yorkers."

The group is made up of CEOs from roughly 300 leading companies across finance, real estate, tech, media and healthcare. Members include executives from firms like JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Verizon and Pfizer.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp

In an interview with CNBC, Karp commented on New York's mayoral election, saying, "We’re about to probably have a complete disaster. I was born in New York."

He continued, saying, "If you asked, ‘do these things actually work?’ Everyone’s like, ‘of course, I’m not going to vote for that.’ Instead, they ask, ‘does it work in theory?’"

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy

"If this is what the people of NYC want than so be it. Thank god I don’t live there anymore," Portnoy posted on X.

Portnoy has previously criticized Mamdani, calling him "closer to a communist" and expressing alarm about his platform and potential mayoralty.

Noble Mobile CEO Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang, the former U.S. presidential candidate and head of the mobile network operator Noble Mobile, posted on X: "Zohran Mamdani is the mayor-elect of New York City - and the hard part almost certainly lies ahead."