Coinbase CEO says crypto bill could transform US financial system as Senate vote approaches

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said a major cryptocurrency bill, the Clarity Act, moving through the Senate could reshape how Americans interact with money and financial markets as lawmakers work toward a potential Senate floor vote in the coming months.

Armstrong joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the legislation, which aims to establish clearer regulatory rules for digital assets. The bill includes new compromises tied to stablecoin rewards and protections for software developers, as lawmakers, banks and crypto firms continue negotiations.

Armstrong described the latest version of the bill as a "true compromise," saying both the crypto industry and the banking sector have made concessions during negotiations.

"We met the asks of the bank lobby and the Senate," Armstrong said, adding that rewards on stablecoins would only apply when there was "some sort of material activity on the account."

The push comes as lawmakers are racing to establish clearer crypto rules in the U.S., while firms including Coinbase expand further into payments, tokenization and prediction markets. Armstrong argued the broader shift could make financial systems faster and cheaper for consumers and businesses.

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"It’s just going to make everything more efficient in the financial system," Armstrong said.

Armstrong also pointed to growing institutional interest in crypto, saying banks are increasingly integrating stablecoins and digital asset services as customer demand rises.

Beyond trading, Coinbase has been expanding into products tied to subscription, payment and prediction markets, which Armstrong said reached a roughly $100 million revenue run rate after only two months.

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"We can just make that more efficient and more global," Armstrong said of Coinbase’s broader push into financial services.