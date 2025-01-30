Expert puts onus on FAA for American Airlines, helicopter crash: 'Bad management' is 'putting us at risk'

As more than 60 people are feared dead following a tragic midair plane collision over Ronald Reagan National Airport, one aviation expert is sending a "wake-up call" to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"It's our system that is bad and that's what has to be looked at. To be honest with you… we need to take a bulldozer to the front of the FAA. This is bad management, and it's putting us at risk," Boyd Group International President Mike Boyd said in reaction on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday.

"This is a problem we have with air traffic control. Mr. Duffy has to do something about this," he continued. "We messed around with air traffic control for 30 years. Now we have deaths in the Potomac because of it. So this is a wake-up call for the new administration, which means, fix the FAA and fix it soon before more people die."

An American Airlines plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter outside Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening. Three soldiers were onboard the helicopter and a massive search and recovery operation is now unfolding in the Potomac River.

John Donnelly, chief of the District of Columbia Fire Department, said Thursday that "we don't think there are any survivors from this accident," adding that at least 27 bodies have been recovered.

The Army told Fox News Digital that the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was "from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir" and was conducting a "training flight." They were a "fairly experienced" crew and reportedly had night vision googles aboard the helicopter.

As federal investigators prepare to review communications between the two aircraft, Boyd expanded on how the FAA holds the majority of responsibility for the crash.

"We had two flying machines run into each other over the Potomac. That is the FAA's job to avoid those things," he argued. "We have all kinds of human issues here. But the fact is, we've had near-miss after near-miss for the past 20 years. Now we've had a collision. The collision is the responsibility of the FAA and the air traffic control system. Somebody failed."

"There was a major failure here, and that helicopter shouldn't have been there. The airplane should have, but not the helicopter."

Newly-appointed U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated in a Thursday morning press conference that both the American Airlines plane and Army helicopter were in a "standard flight pattern" when they collided in midair. Duffy also told reporters: "Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely."

"Something was wrong with the system, and that means people died because of it. Which means Mr. Duffy has to turn around and say, 'Something was really wrong here. We have to change it and change it right now,’" Boyd said.

"I fear he's just going to warm that seat like his predecessors did. And I hope I'm real wrong. But he never even mentioned that at his hearings. He never said anything about the dangers in air traffic control or other things. So this is a wake-up call for the Trump administration."

Fox News staff contributed to this report.