Eric Trump-backed robot startup lands $24M Pentagon deal to compete with China

The future of American defense is undergoing a high-tech revolution as the Pentagon has awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to test heavy-duty humanoid robots.

Foundation Future Industries recently secured the $24 million contract for its "Phantom" robots, designed to breach enemy sites and spare American lives. CEO Sankaet Pathak and chief strategy advisor Eric Trump argue the technology will help maintain America’s edge on the battlefield.

"We are America First. We have to win this race," Trump said Thursday on "Mornings with Maria."

"The uses are unlimited, and I think it's a very beautiful thing, but we must win this race," he added.

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Pathak noted that China has also been working on similar technology, making strides in both land- and air-based autonomy. He said that while the U.S. remains competitive in air warfare, this contract aims to strengthen its readiness on land.

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"You cannot build a utopia and then not defend it. That just doesn't make any sense," Pathak said, adding, "There are a lot of people who want to destroy what exists in America."

Trump said he decided to invest in the company and the Phantom robot because of the pressure to surpass China. He noted that he’s seen the robots in action and believes they could reshape military operations.

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The robots themselves are designed for strength and fluid motion. The Foundation website says the latest version of the technology has eliminated the "robotic" feel, allowing them to better integrate into "human environments."

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The bot featured on the company's website weighs 176 pounds and can move at 1.7 meters per second. Pathak said more technology is on the way, including Phantom 2. He also noted the company believes the robots can serve industries beyond defense, including construction and disaster relief.

"I think what we're about to unveil the next couple of months, I don’t think anything like that exists," Pathak told Fox Business. "I think it’s going to be the strongest humanoid robot that exists anywhere in the world, including China."