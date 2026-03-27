Delivery robots shatter Chicago bus shelter glass in separate incidents, including one caught on camera

Two delivery robots reportedly crashed into bus shelters in Chicago this week, shattering glass panels in separate incidents just days apart.

One crash, captured on video Sunday, showed a delivery robot approaching a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus stop along Racine Avenue in West Town before slamming into the shelter’s glass panel, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

The impact sent shards falling onto the robot, identified as "Nasir" and operated by Serve Robotics, before it comes to a stop, FOX 32 reported.

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Serve Robotics said no one was injured, and crews quickly cleared the scene.

"We have also been in contact with local stakeholders and are committed to addressing any concerns directly," Serve Robotics said in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously."

A second incident occurred Tuesday at a bus shelter near North Avenue and Larrabee Street in Old Town, according to FOX 32.

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Video shared on social media shows a Coco Robotics delivery robot after it broke through another glass panel, FOX 32 reported.

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"Across more than 1 million miles of deliveries, this is the first time one of our robots has collided with a structure like this," Coco Robotics told FOX 32. "Our robots operate at a top speed of about 5 miles per hour, and safety is a top priority in how we design and monitor our systems."

Coco confirmed it has launched an internal investigation, calling the crash a "rare, isolated event" and pledging to prevent similar incidents.

"We’re grateful no one was hurt. We’ve reached out to the company that owns the shelter and are taking full responsibility for the cost of repair," Coco said.

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Coco began operating in Chicago in late 2024, while Serve Robotics rolled out its delivery robots in September as part of a city pilot program, according to ABC7 Chicago.

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On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was aware of the incidents and emphasized the pilot program is designed to evaluate performance and identify areas for improvement, the outlet reported.

Serve Robotics and Coco Robotics did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.