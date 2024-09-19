Expand / Collapse search
Energy workers in key swing state fear a Harris presidency: 'Nobody believes' what she says

Pennsylvania energy workers tell Lawrence Jones they don't trust VP Harris on energy, fracking

'Fox & Friends' host Lawrence Jones visits Deep Well Services and talks to energy workers in Pennsylvania. video

Biden admin created 'shockwave' with end to Keystone XL, energy worker says

'Fox & Friends' host Lawrence Jones visits Deep Well Services and talks to energy workers in Pennsylvania.

Policy flip-flops have put Vice President Kamala Harris in the hot seat in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, with energy workers telling Fox News that "nobody believes" her change of heart on fracking.

"I believe she's out there saying whatever she can to make people try to swing her way so that she can try to get the presidency," Chad Zboran, a Pennsylvania-based technical field trainer, told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones during a segment that aired Thursday.

Jones paid a visit to Deep Well Services in the Keystone State to hear where fracking country believes she truly stands.

WHY IS FRACKING A MAJOR ISSUE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE?

Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, United States on August 19, 2024.  (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There, he pointed to her answer to a question about banning fracking during the 2019 CNN town hall.

"There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking," she said at the time.

Harris declared the opposite during her debate matchup with Trump over four years later, telling the TV audience, "I will not ban fracking."

"The sentiment around this whole region is nobody believes that [she will not ban fracking]," Deep Well Services Senior Vice President John Sabo told Jones during the visit.

Mark Marmo, CEO of Deep Well Services, bluntly said, "I don't believe anybody in that [Biden] administration."

STUART VARNEY: KAMALA HARRIS' FRACKING PROMISES RING HOLLOW

fracking

View of the Lusk fracking facility in Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania, on October 22, 2020. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

When asked what he believes will happen if Harris wins the White House this November, Marmo painted a gloomy picture.

"You're going to have even more regulation. Banks aren't going to want to invest. You're going to see people move out of the areas where the drilling and gas is," he predicted.

"You're choking the industry and you're choking that economy that way and not allowing that to happen," Sabo added. "You have to look elsewhere to be able to work. You have to look at going overseas, going south, South America, going over to the Middle East to do that work. So now you have people that want to be here. They want to work here. We have the ability to be energy independent and do it here to be a superpower in the world from an energy perspective. And when you when you have the regulation that is hamstringing us from being able to do that, it's really going to hurt all of us."

Four years ago the regulations were less severe, Marmo claimed.

"It was a heck of a lot less. It's much easier to work under a Trump administration and this administration by far," he said.

