Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris' fracking promises ring hollow

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney explained how the climate crowd is using the court system to stop oil and gas production after Kamala Harris said she would not ban fracking in "politically important" Pennsylvania.

STUART VARNEY: Kamala Harris tries to reassure Pennsylvanians that she would not ban fracking.

Drilling for natural gas is a big industry in that politically important state, but her denials ring hollow.

The climate crowd doesn't need to ban fracking to stop oil and gas production. The greens have been very successful in court.

You don't need to fool around with politics or votes to kill fossil fuels. Two recent court decisions do just that.

A federal judge has ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service did not properly address the risk to wildlife from oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Apparently, the Rice's whale is threatened.

The judge's ruling means no new drilling permits until a new risk assessment is issued.

Even drilling sites already producing oil may grind to a halt. The greens know exactly what they are doing.

They are using the courts and liberal judges to kill fossil fuels. We'll all pay a price for this.

A separate court ruling has killed a permit for a liquefied natural gas export project.

That's a big deal because America is supplying low-carbon natural gas around the world.

That helps to lower co2 emissions. Apparently, the project didn't take account of environmental justice.

What do you think that does to future investment in the gas that heats your home?

This is not a joke. It is the hijacking of energy policy by activists who know how to get their way without a vote.

America's energy security is at stake and Vice President Harris is on the wrong side of energy policy.

