Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Gas Prices
Published

A state-by-state look at gas prices as Iran conflict pushes oil higher

Drivers in Kansas and Oklahoma are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the nation

close
‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists discuss how the Iran conflict and soaring oil prices are impacting global supply chains and fueling inflation fears. video

Stock market tumbles, oil soars amid Iran conflict and inflation fears

‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists discuss how the Iran conflict and soaring oil prices are impacting global supply chains and fueling inflation fears.

Americans are paying more for gas nationwide, with some states hit harder than others as the Iran conflict drives oil prices higher.

The national average is now $3.95 per gallon, up $1.02 from a month ago, according to AAA.

Prices are climbing across nearly every region, with some states already well above the national average. On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.79 per gallon in California and $5.27 in Washington.

OIL, GAS PRICES JUMP AS TRUMP FLIRTS WITH STRIKING IRANIAN OIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Along the East Coast, gas prices are approaching or exceeding $3.70 in several areas, including $3.86 in New York and $3.80 in Maine.

In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $4.16 per gallon, while much of the region remains closer to the mid-$3 range. Southern states are generally lower, though still rising, with Texas at $3.62 and Florida at $3.93.

THE UNLIKELY TOOL TRUMP IS EYEING TO TACKLE RISING OIL PRICES AMID THE IRAN CONFLICT

A man stands at a gas station.

Gas prices are climbing across nearly every region in the United States due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Diesel is outpacing gasoline due to its link to freight and industry, meaning increases can ripple through supply chains and raise costs. It averaged $5.28 a gallon, up $1.69 over the same period, according to AAA.

The surge comes as traders closely watch the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint where tanker traffic has slowed to a crawl as tensions intensify.

TRUMP PROMISED LOWER COSTS; THE IRAN CONFLICT NOW THREATENS THAT PLEDGE

Satellite view showing the Strait of Hormuz connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman

A satellite image shows the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, vital for global energy supply. (Amanda Macias/Fox News Digital)

Just 21 miles wide at its narrowest, the waterway between Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman carries roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day and about one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas, along with significant volumes of jet fuel.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For U.S. drivers, prices could keep climbing just as summer travel and road trip season begins.