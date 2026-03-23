A state-by-state look at gas prices as Iran conflict pushes oil higher

Americans are paying more for gas nationwide, with some states hit harder than others as the Iran conflict drives oil prices higher.

The national average is now $3.95 per gallon, up $1.02 from a month ago, according to AAA.

Prices are climbing across nearly every region, with some states already well above the national average. On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.79 per gallon in California and $5.27 in Washington.

OIL, GAS PRICES JUMP AS TRUMP FLIRTS WITH STRIKING IRANIAN OIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Along the East Coast, gas prices are approaching or exceeding $3.70 in several areas, including $3.86 in New York and $3.80 in Maine.

In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $4.16 per gallon, while much of the region remains closer to the mid-$3 range. Southern states are generally lower, though still rising, with Texas at $3.62 and Florida at $3.93.

THE UNLIKELY TOOL TRUMP IS EYEING TO TACKLE RISING OIL PRICES AMID THE IRAN CONFLICT

Diesel is outpacing gasoline due to its link to freight and industry, meaning increases can ripple through supply chains and raise costs. It averaged $5.28 a gallon, up $1.69 over the same period, according to AAA.

The surge comes as traders closely watch the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint where tanker traffic has slowed to a crawl as tensions intensify.

TRUMP PROMISED LOWER COSTS; THE IRAN CONFLICT NOW THREATENS THAT PLEDGE

Just 21 miles wide at its narrowest, the waterway between Iran , the United Arab Emirates and Oman carries roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day and about one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas, along with significant volumes of jet fuel.

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For U.S. drivers, prices could keep climbing just as summer travel and road trip season begins.