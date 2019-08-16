Elvis Presley to show his 'suspicious mind' in new Netflix cartoon series

Long live the King.

Elvis Presley will be returning to the building -- or at least to the TV sets in the building -- thanks to Netflix which has ordered an animated adult comedy series based on the rock legend entitled "Agent King."

The announcement of the new show comes on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’s death, according to reporting by Deadline.com. The series, created by Elvis’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, John Eddie and Sony Pictures, will feature a crime-fighting King who rocks out in his jumpsuit by day and fights crime at night. After being secretly inducted into a covert government program for the US government, Elvis vows to protect the country he loves in the new show.

But how far is this premise from reality? Not far at all says Larry D. Sanders, an Elvis expert and impersonator. “Elvis would have loved this idea, it sounds fun. I think it is brilliant. If Elvis was alive, I think he would love the idea.”

Elvis came close to being an agent of sorts. In 1970, he famously met with President Richard Nixon at the White House. The rock ‘n’ roller sent the then-president a letter offering his help in the war on drugs. The two wound up meeting at the White House and Elvis was given a badge for the federal Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (a predecessor of the Drug Enforcement Administration). It was the basis for the 2016 movie, “Elvis and Nixon” which was seen on Netflix's rival, Amazon.

“He already was a secret agent in his mind. This series makes perfect sense to me,” Sanders explains. “Plus, Elvis loved acting, so I think the whole thing is a great idea, I can’t wait to watch.”

Priscilla agrees: “From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world — Agent King lets him do just that,” she stated according to Deadline. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

The interest in Elvis has not disappeared since the King's death. His estate accounted for $35 Million in album sales in 2018, according to Forbes, making Presley the fourth highest-paid dead celebrity.

The announcement, which debuted at the end of ‘Elvis Week’ an annual celebration of all things Elvis, did not include any details as to when the new series is expected to premiere for binge-loving Netflix fans.

Authentic Brands owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, which manages the licensing and merchandising rights to Elvis’ image, name, and likeness, as well as his media library and operates in partnership with the Presley family Elvis famous home turned museums, Graceland.

Authentic Brand’s Jamie Salter will co-executive produce the Netflix series with the King’s ex-wife, Eddie and Mike Arnold, a writer with the hit FX animated series, “Archer.”