Elton John defends royals' private jet use amid climate change hypocrisy controversy

Elton John is defending the royals' use of private jets amid controversy that the family is being hypocritical after advocating for the environment and fighting to protect the planet from climate change.

John is upset over the attacks on Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week.”

John posted his concerns on his social media, defending the younger generation of royals who he says are not hypocrites for their use of private jets, even though they proclaim to be purveyors and stewards of fighting climate change. The family visited John's estate last week aboard a private jet.

The royals, who have been champions of many charities focused on protecting the environment, have been criticized by the media, including Piers Morgan and The Daily Mail U.K., for their use of a private jet during their travels to Nice, France, to visit the family friend and world-famous entertainer.

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death,” John continued.

John went on to explain that the private jet allows for efficient, high-level security needed to protect the royal family from having another tragic loss.

"To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight,” John explained.

To the environmentalists, who attacked the royals for polluting the planet with the perceived excessive use of private air travel, John noted, “To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.”

Google recently found itself in controversy when climate change backers used 114 private jets, Maseratis and mega-yachts during a three-day climate change summit at Google Camp leaving behind a large carbon footprint. Noted environmentalists Leonardo DiCaprio and former President Barack Obama were among the guests at the event.

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” John concluded in his heartfelt social media post.