Elon Musk’s mother describes unique relationship between Trump and her ‘genius of the world’ son

Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla and SpaceX patriarch Elon Musk, is revealing what she’s observed behind the scenes as her son prepares to play a major role in President-elect Donald Trump’s White House.

"Of course, I've seen them together, but very shortly. I live in New York, and they're in Mar-a-Lago or [a] SpaceX launch, and they just seem to be having fun. A lot of fun," Musk said during an appearance on "Varney & Co.," Tuesday.

"And it's nice for both of them to have fun, and [Elon] really respects him a lot and is really happy that there's a future for America now."

Shortly after Trump’s election victory, he announced that Elon and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would be teaming up to lead the first-ever Department of Government Efficiency, now known as DOGE, aimed at cutting wasteful federal spending.

Musk and Ramaswamy noted in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that they have already been working with the Trump transition team to "hire a lean team of small-government crusaders, including some of the sharpest technical and legal minds in America."

Other general initiatives they hope to move forward include slashing industry regulations, reducing the federal workforce and saving taxpayer money.

"[He’s] very excited because it's going to be very easy," Maye Musk said. "I sat in the back, I sit behind [Elon] and I like to sit in on meetings, and Elon and Vivek and others were talking, and they said, first of all, come to work. I mean, isn't that crazy, that buildings are empty?"

"The buildings are empty, and now you are paying for them, I'm paying for them. And I don't think that's fair," she expanded. "When he bought Twitter, he found out that the building's empty and nobody has to come in unless they want to meditate or something."

Elon’s mom also warned against public and media figures who may try to come between Musk and Trump’s seemingly strong relationship.

"What they call mainstream media, but I call them dishonest Democrat media, they will be trying to break up the relationship. They will be hating everything," Maye said. "And I told that to Elon, he said he expects that because they were dishonest before the election."

When it comes to how the public describes her son, Maye Musk prefers to recognize him by his entrepreneurial spirit versus his net worth.

"I don't like the word 'wealthy' or 'billionaire' or things like that because I think it's degrading. I think he's the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that… they love him because of what he does, and they respect him. And I'm very proud of him," she said.

When asked by Stuart Varney if she’s constantly surprised by what Elon pursues, Musk responded: "Every time I'm surprised and every time I say, 'Don't take on something else,' and he doesn't listen to me, and then he makes a big change."

