Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Elon Musk’s mother describes unique relationship between Trump and her ‘genius of the world’ son

Maye Musk told FOX Business she likes to ‘sit in on meetings’ with Elon to hear DOGE ideas

close
Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, comments on her son's role in the Trump White House, media criticism of his unconventional business practices, and what it was like paving her own way to raise a billionaire industry leader. video

Maye Musk shares how Elon is not just a billionaire, but the 'genius of the world'

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, comments on her son's role in the Trump White House, media criticism of his unconventional business practices, and what it was like paving her own way to raise a billionaire industry leader.

Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla and SpaceX patriarch Elon Musk, is revealing what she’s observed behind the scenes as her son prepares to play a major role in President-elect Donald Trump’s White House.

"Of course, I've seen them together, but very shortly. I live in New York, and they're in Mar-a-Lago or [a] SpaceX launch, and they just seem to be having fun. A lot of fun," Musk said during an appearance on "Varney & Co.," Tuesday.

"And it's nice for both of them to have fun, and [Elon] really respects him a lot and is really happy that there's a future for America now."

Shortly after Trump’s election victory, he announced that Elon and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would be teaming up to lead the first-ever Department of Government Efficiency, now known as DOGE, aimed at cutting wasteful federal spending.

TRUMP WATCHES SPACEX STARSHIP LAUNCH IN TEXAS ALONGSIDE ELON MUSK

Musk and Ramaswamy noted in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that they have already been working with the Trump transition team to "hire a lean team of small-government crusaders, including some of the sharpest technical and legal minds in America."

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Getty Images)

Other general initiatives they hope to move forward include slashing industry regulations, reducing the federal workforce and saving taxpayer money.

"[He’s] very excited because it's going to be very easy," Maye Musk said. "I sat in the back, I sit behind [Elon] and I like to sit in on meetings, and Elon and Vivek and others were talking, and they said, first of all, come to work. I mean, isn't that crazy, that buildings are empty?"

"The buildings are empty, and now you are paying for them, I'm paying for them. And I don't think that's fair," she expanded. "When he bought Twitter, he found out that the building's empty and nobody has to come in unless they want to meditate or something."

close
Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discusses the next steps for Trump's transition team and what it means for the U.S. economy on 'Making Money.' video

Elon Musk has a huge opportunity to cut government waste: Sen. Bill Hagerty

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discusses the next steps for Trump's transition team and what it means for the U.S. economy on 'Making Money.'

Elon’s mom also warned against public and media figures who may try to come between Musk and Trump’s seemingly strong relationship.

"What they call mainstream media, but I call them dishonest Democrat media, they will be trying to break up the relationship. They will be hating everything," Maye said. "And I told that to Elon, he said he expects that because they were dishonest before the election."

When it comes to how the public describes her son, Maye Musk prefers to recognize him by his entrepreneurial spirit versus his net worth.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
The mother of Elon Musk, Maye Musk, joined 'The Bottom Line' to speak about how she became a Republican. video

Elon Musk's mother speaks about becoming a Republican

The mother of Elon Musk, Maye Musk, joined 'The Bottom Line' to speak about how she became a Republican.

"I don't like the word 'wealthy' or 'billionaire' or things like that because I think it's degrading. I think he's the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that… they love him because of what he does, and they respect him. And I'm very proud of him," she said.

When asked by Stuart Varney if she’s constantly surprised by what Elon pursues, Musk responded: "Every time I'm surprised and every time I say, 'Don't take on something else,' and he doesn't listen to me, and then he makes a big change."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Breck Dumas contributed to this report.