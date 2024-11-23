TikTok CEO reaching out to Elon Musk for information on Trump presidency: WSJ

TikTok CEO Shou Chew has been seeking out Elon Musk’s advice about President-elect Trump’s approaching second term, according to a report.

Musk endorsed Trump last summer and has been close with the president-elect since, even staying at Mar-a-Lago after the election and joining him on calls with leaders like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Chew has reached out to Musk, the owner of X, more than once, asking him about the new administration and Trump’s potential tech policies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

TikTok is suing the Biden administration – citing the First Amendment – over a new law signed by President Biden that would ban the social media platform in the U.S. if China-owned ByteDance doesn’t divest by January.

The law addresses security concerns over the Chinese government having access to U.S. user information and influence over the popular app.

ByteDance executives had also reached out to Vice President Kamala Harris’ team before the election, according to the Journal.

During his presidency, Trump signed an executive order to ban TikTok in the U.S. but has shifted his position during the campaign, telling CNBC earlier this year that Congress should "make that decision, because it’s a tough decision to make."

He did, however, express national security concerns.

Trump also joined TikTok in June, saying in a video on Truth Social: "Those who want to save TikTok in America, vote for Trump."

"We’re not doing anything with TikTok," he added.

He also said on TikTok: "I'm gonna save TikTok."

Trump plans to halt the ban when he gets into office, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

TikTok and President-elect Trump's office did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.