Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Economist warns Americans over Biden’s potential tax hikes: 'Scary'

Biden proposes $7.3 trillion budget for 2025

close
Sanctuary Wealth chief investment strategist Mary Ann Bartels and Heritage Foundation economist Steve Moore discuss whether Trump's potential victory is contributing to the market rally, voters cutting back on expenses and tax rates under Biden.  video

People in DC live in a bubble: Steve Moore

Sanctuary Wealth chief investment strategist Mary Ann Bartels and Heritage Foundation economist Steve Moore discuss whether Trump's potential victory is contributing to the market rally, voters cutting back on expenses and tax rates under Biden. 

A Trump economist is sounding the alarm on Biden’s potential tax rates if the president is re-elected in November.

During an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, Heritage Foundation economist Steve Moore called the tax rates under Biden "scary" as his trillion-dollar budget for 2025 includes $5.5 trillion in new taxes. 

"I mean, look at the capital gains tax rate. That would almost double under Biden," Moore warned.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF BIDEN DROPPING OUT? HERE'S WHAT THE BETTING MARKETS SAY

As part of the budget proposal, Biden called for a 25% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million, raising the capital-gains tax rate, quadrupling the corporate stock buyback tax to 4%, raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, increasing the Medicare tax paid by wealthy Americans, implementing a global minimum tax on multinational corporations and closing the carried interest loophole used by private equity and hedge fund managers.

"I have to give Biden credit, he's actually telling people he wants to raise taxes through the roof," Moore told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

close
'Taxocracy' author Scott Hodge joins 'Kudlow' to criticize President Biden's fiscal policy. video

Biden tax hikes would slash wages by 1.6%: Report

'Taxocracy' author Scott Hodge joins 'Kudlow' to criticize President Biden's fiscal policy.

But Moore’s criticism of the president’s tax proposals doesn’t stop there, as Biden continues to push for taxes on unrealized gains.

"Here’s another example. Let’s say you bought a farm for half a million dollars and 20 years later it’s worth $4 million. You have a $3.5 million gain. You’d literally have to sell your farm to fit the taxes. That’s how crazy this is," the economist stressed.

TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER PUSHES BACK ON BIDEN'S NEWS CONFERENCE CLAIMS

As Biden’s tax proposals raise alarms among economists, Americans are still grappling with the current state of the economy. 

"The fact is, it is true that the inflation rate has come down… That's good news. But the fact is, the prices are still 20% higher and the essentials are up about 25% when people's incomes are not rising nearly as well," Moore explained.

close
iCapital chief investment strategist Anastasia Amoroso discusses what could be the catalyst for a stock market pullback on 'Making Money.' video

Disconnect between US economy and earnings is building: Anastasia Amoroso

iCapital chief investment strategist Anastasia Amoroso discusses what could be the catalyst for a stock market pullback on 'Making Money.'

He went on to stress that "people in Washington, D.C. live in a bubble."

"They don’t understand what’s going on at Main Street America. And I see that kind of attitude among people in the Washington Beltway. ‘Oh, everything’s just fine with the economy.’ Have these people been to the grocery store? Have they paid for gasoline or a rent payment?"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report