'Downton Abbey' advance sales topping all 2019 dramas

"The Downton Abby" feature film is seeing huge first-day advance ticket sales Wednesday, thanks to its massive built-in international audience who love the British TV series.

“It’s pretty significant to see a drama performing this well in its first day of sales, considering it is outpacing all other 2019 dramas at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle,” explains Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango, tells Fox Business.

Centered around the Crawley family who are expecting a Royal visit, the "Downton Abbey" film adaptation of the smash series, will be released on Sept. 20th by Focus Features (owned by Comcast through Universal Pictures, a division of its wholly-owned subsidiary NBCUniversal).

“To show you just how well it’s currently performing, the film is outselling Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 2018's 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' in their first full days of advance ticket sales on Fandango,” says Davis.

The highly acclaimed, Emmy-winning series which aired in the US on PBS for six seasons is a British historical period drama about the lives of an aristocratic family and their servants set in the early 20th century at the fictional Downton Abbey estate.

Created by Julian Fellowes, the TV show which originally aired on ITV in the United Kingdom before coming to the United States, and the film sees the original cast reprising their roles for the film version including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith.

Davis says the advance success of "Abbey" shows "an appetite for more adult dramas on the big screen, but also the power of the TV series, even though no new episodes have aired in the US since 2016.”