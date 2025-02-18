DOGE unleashing ‘a reckoning’ that will have Dems ‘pitching a fit,’ subcommittee member says

As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reportedly gets closer to accessing more integrated data from federal agencies, one of the congressional subcommittee members previewed a budget "reckoning" in the works.

"These alphabet agencies are getting ready to see a reckoning. And I'm glad that Donald J. Trump is doing it. All he's doing is keeping his word," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said on "The Bottom Line," Monday.

White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields recently told Fox News that DOGE will soon have access to an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) system that contains sensitive taxpayer information and account details.

The news comes just after a federal judge in Washington on Friday handed Elon Musk's government efficiency team a win by declining a request to temporarily block it from accessing sensitive data from at least three federal agencies: the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Justice Department has also argued that DOGE personnel are "detailed" U.S. government employees who have access to the requested information under provisions of the Economy Act.

"The IRS is... porous… and the IRS is angry," Burchett said. "The reason they're angry is they're going to have to start showing up for work. You know, I'm a United States congressman, and it can take me up to six months to get a dadgum response from them. That is not acceptable."

"And then when we find out the IRS employees are getting audited themselves, and they've delayed their audits, there's a lot going on there," he continued.

The newly minted DOGE agency, a key promise of President Trump’s reelection campaign, is aggressively slashing government waste when it comes to government spending. It was created via executive order and is a temporary organization within the White House that will spend 18 months carrying out its mission.

DOGE has long claimed its ultimate goal of reducing the national debt by at least $2 trillion, and as part of its budget overhaul, recently carried out layoffs, mandatory return-to-office mandates for federal workers and even closed agencies completely, like the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

"It shows that every department is corrupt, and you're going to see the money, where it flows back to, and it goes right out of the American taxpayer's pocket into the back pocket of politicians in Washington," Burchett claimed. "And you're going to see congressmen, I hope it's not on both sides of the aisle, but I'm afraid it will be because that's who will start pitching a fit."

"We've found them in the past, they've been funneling money into campaigns and things like that. And yet these so-called legacy media, which is in bed with these folks, has decided to turn a blind eye."

Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn, Stephen Sorace, Michael Dorgan, Breanne Deppisch and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.