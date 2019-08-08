Dog the Bounty Hunter thwarts $430,000 scam

Dog the Bounty Hunter dodged a bullet.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, received an email that appeared to be from United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, asking him to give a speech at a small business owners convention in Dubai for $430,000, but it was a scam, according to TMZ.

But the invitation seemed a bit fishy.

All communications were done by email, the organization asked him to give back $250,000 as a donation, and the organizers asked for his manager's personal bank account, causing Dog to abandon the deal.

"If Dog had deposited the check, the funds would vanish from his account a few days later," TMZ said. "So, if he'd sent back the $250k, it would've come out of his own pocket."

While Dog was savvy enough to avoid the scam, other celebrities have not been so lucky over the years.

Robert De Niro lost out on more than $1 million after art dealer Lawrence Salander didn't pay out more than $1 million after selling his late father's paintings.

And "24" star Kiefer Sutherland and one of his investing partners lost $1.5 million in a cattle invesment scam. He later recouped $956,000.