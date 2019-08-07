'BH90210' premiere: Is Tori Spelling broke?

"90210" star Tori Spelling, on tour to promote the reboot of the hit series created by her late father Aaron Spelling, is instead facing tough questions about her finances.

Continue Reading Below

Spelling's co-star, Ian Ziering, has implied the mother of five’s financial struggles is a big reason why the redubbed "BH90210," set to debut Wednesday on Fox, is returning to television.

“Tori, who, in the TV series, is a mother of six children and is broke, inspires everybody to get the show back on.” Ian Ziering/US Weekly

“[Tori’s character] really needs this. So everyone has their reasons of why they don’t want to do it or why it shouldn’t be done, but Tori’s story is so compelling, it convinces everyone to do it,” Ziering told US Weekly.

On Tuesday, Fox 5 New York host Rosanna Scotto quizzed Spelling on the popular morning show "Good Day" and asked the question many of her fans want answered: “Are you experiencing financial troubles?”

Advertisement

“Am I able to pay my bills? Yeah, thank you, I am,” Spelling explained when she appeared with co-star Jennie Garth.

According to a report from People, Spelling and her actor husband, Dean McDermott, were ordered to pay off a default judgment to City National Bank totaling roughly $202,066.10. Spelling, separately, was ordered to pay $17,730.56.

Spelling was also reportedly ordered to repay American Express debt to the tune of $88,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Fans might assume Spelling, the daughter of the iconic Aaron Spelling, would be financially set for life, but she was reportedly left less than $1 million when he died in 2006.

His widow, Spelling's mother Candy, is worth a reported $600 million dollars.