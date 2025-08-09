Disney teams up with Navy welfare group to give US troops a ‘fantastic’ experience

Disney recently teamed up with the Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) organization to give America's men and women in uniform a "fantastic" experience.

Troops serving in Djibouti were given special screenings of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which included pre-recorded greetings by executive producer Grant Curtis from Marvel Studios.

DISNEY FINALLY GETS IT RIGHT AS BELOVED 'LILO & STITCH' JOINS BILLION-DOLLAR CLUB

In true Disney fashion, the process of getting the film to the servicemembers required a complex process. Disney's VP of Government Relations Jessica Moore delivered the film to the troops on a secure disk that could only be unlocked with a special pin, the company said in a press release.

The highly-anticipated movie was released on July 25 and made $218 million during its opening weekend, according to Disney.

DISNEY CONTINUES TRADITION OF HONORING AMERICAN MILITARY WITH PATRIOTIC CELEBRATIONS

"Every big storyline that we’ve adapted to make our films, the Fantastic Four appeared in some version of them in the comics, from the Avengers to the Infinity Gauntlet to Civil War," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. "But they weren’t in any of the movies because we didn’t have the rights to them. [Once we gained the rights to the characters], that gave us a huge opportunity to establish them, on their own, in an alternate universe."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Disney has deep ties to American servicemembers, as the company's founders, brothers Walt and Roy Disney, served in World War I.

The Walt Disney Company has hosted multiple events for servicemembers this year, including a special flag retreat ceremony on July 4 weekend. The ceremony is a daily event at Disney's California and Florida theme parks. This year, the 1st Marine Division Band performed in the July 4 ceremony at Disneyland. The day included additional performances leading up to "Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky." The Magic Kingdom will also host a concert in the sky.

Additionally, the company gave 100 U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines a surprise day at Disneyland during Los Angeles Fleet Week. The troops had the chance to experience Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Mickey’s Toontown before taking part in a flag retreat with the Dapper Dans, the Disneyland Band and honored guest Rear Admiral Richard W. Meyer, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Third Fleet.