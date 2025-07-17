Disney finally gets it right as beloved 'Lilo & Stitch' joins billion-dollar club

The Walt Disney Studios' (TWDS) "Lilo & Stitch" has proven to be a smashing success, bringing in more than $1 billion from the global box office. It is the first Motion Picture Association title of the year to do so.

The news may come as a surprise to some, after Disney's "Snow White" became the company's worst-performing wide-release live-action remake in almost 10 years.

"This represents a return to the sort of good, wholesome movies that you can bring the family to," Marc LoPresti, CEO and senior market strategist at Market Rebellion, told FOX Business.

"I think Hollywood has been in a pretty hard state of misdirection, going too far to try to appeal to what they believed was sort of a woke trend, and you saw a lot of films that leaned into that, including, of course, ‘Snow White,’ just absolutely bombing in the box office," he said.

Domestically, "Lilo & Stitch" has brought in $416.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Internationally, the movie has brought in $584.8 million.

The film opened in the U.S. on May 23, "setting up the biggest Memorial Day weekend debut in history," a media release said. It is still playing in theaters worldwide, and a sequel is in development.

"We knew there was a lot of love for ‘Lilo &Stitch’ with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people," Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement.

"I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast, and all on our Studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead," he concluded.

In the last 13 months, TWDS has released four billion-dollar films – Disney's "Lilo & Stitch," Walt Disney Animation's "Moana 2," Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," and Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" – the company said in a media release.

Fox News Digital's Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.