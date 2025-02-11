Disney drops controversial ‘Reimagine Tomorrow’ program as company pairs back DEI initiatives

Disney confirmed they are ending their "Reimagine Tomorrow" program – after Fox News Digital exposed they didn’t include the controversial DEI program in their latest SEC filing.

The House of Mouse announced that they are ending the program, along with a slew of other DEI initiatives in an email, first reported by Axios, sent to employees.

The "Reimagine Tomorrow" program was thrust into controversy after a 2022 meeting it hosted where an executive boasted of her "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" was unearthed by conservative activist Chris Rufo.

DISNEY CEO BOB IGER TELLS EMPLOYEES HE WANTS TO ‘QUIET’ DOWN CULTURE WARS, ‘RESPECT’ THE AUDIENCE

"On my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming… our leadership over there has been super welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda… they’re going hard… I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background. I was just, wherever I could, adding queerness," executive producer Latoya Raveneau said at the time.

"Reimagine Tomorrow" was dedicated to "amplifying underrepresented voices and untold stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment," according to its website, which is now defunct.

Disney dropped "Reimagine Tomorrow" from its 2024 SEC filing, but today’s announcement goes further by confirming that the program has been terminated, and its website has been shut down.

According to the company email, which Fox News Digital obtained, Disney will now house its diversity initiatives on the "Belong" hub of its employee website "MyDisneyToday."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Additionally, Disney will no longer use DEI as a factor in its employee compensation. The movie, TV and theme park powerhouse will now instead use new "Talent Strategy" metrics which are centered on "business success."

"This factor will assess how leaders uphold our company values, incorporate different perspectives to drive business success, cultivate an environment where all employees can thrive, and sustain a robust pipeline to ensure long-term organizational strength," per the email.