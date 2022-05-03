Diesel prices double in one year, wreak havoc on America's truck industry: Ohio trucker

Rising energy costs remain a key issue for Americans whose pain at the pump is overbearing, and members of the industries hit the hardest by sharp price increases continue to speak out.

Among them is Ohio truck driver Geno DiFabio who, on Tuesday, told "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade about the strain skyrocketing diesel prices are putting on America's trucking industry as the national average price per gallon reaches $5.37.

"If I take a truck out and I go for ten hours, that's about $600 worth of fuel," he said.

"Last year or two years ago, it would've been $230. Those costs have got to go somewhere and business is so competitive today that we just can't keep eating it," he added.

DiFabio went on to discuss the implications of these soaring diesel costs, saying that the consequences of rising energy in his realm are not solved by carpooling with someone else.

"Trucks have to be places. They have to go. Those are costs we can't get away from," he said.

"The asphalt in our roads is made from oil and the oil prices are up… these are all self-inflicted wounds, too. This didn't have to be like that," DiFabio lamented.



"It's really hard for us to understand – why are you doing this to our industry and, really, to all our lives?"

Prices for diesel hovered at $2.36 per gallon a year ago, according to DiFabio, indicating a price increase of over double.