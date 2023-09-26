‘WE DESERVE BETTER': Americans reveal the one thing that will sway their vote in 2024

NASHVILLE — People on Broadway told FOX Business the economy, abortion, the border and trust in leadership are among their top voting priorities heading into the 2024 presidential election.

"Obviously it’s the economy," Glenn said. "And they gotta fix the border. Those are the two main things."

"Abortion rights," Melissa told FOX Business. "Because a woman has a right to choose about her body and what she does with it."

Elaine said the most important factors for her when deciding who to vote for are "honesty, sincerity and what their faith is."

Seven candidates will face off Wednesday night in Ronald Reagan’s presidential library for the second GOP primary debate. After skipping the first debate in August, Republican front-runner former President Trump again won't participate.

The presidential hopefuls will present solutions to some of America's most pressing issues. But do they know what issues voters are prioritizing heading into 2024?

"The economy — it’s in bad shape," Jennifer told FOX Business. "A few years ago we were in much better shape. We really need a Republican in office."

Mike said when selecting a candidate, his top concern was someone who will "try to get the country back on a better financial basis."

Inflation concerns remain high with 91% of registered voters saying they were concerned about higher prices, a September Fox News poll found. The poll also showed 79% were worried about housing costs, 75% about taxes and 74% about paying their bills.

Jim said his ideal candidate would focus on "the inflationary pressures that everyone is facing, the standard of living that people have, people coming across the border."

"Those are all issues fresh on our mind," he added.

Donna said her priority is "women’s rights, as far as pro-choice," while Dana said she would like a candidate focused on "social justice, environmental issues."

Trust in U.S. institutions such as the federal government, the FBI and the Supreme Court hit a record-low this summer, according to a June Fox News poll.

Only 34% of voters said they had a great deal or some confidence in Congress, compared to 53% in 2017, the poll found. Confidence in the FBI dropped to 59%, compared to 80% in 2017. A record high of 66% said they did not trust the federal government, up from 60% in May 2021.

Patricia told FOX Business that trust was the most important quality she was looking for in a presidential candidate.

"Trust and helping the people out, standing behind their words when they say it. That’s about it," she said. "A lot of candidates don’t show that. They say what they wanna say but they don’t stand behind their word."

Similarly, Bill said he's looking for "a person who is wanting to serve the people and not serve their selfish interest of power and money."

"All kinds of policies from illegal aliens, to our economy, to what’s being taught in our schools to our kids," he continued, "those are top three things."

Jeff said the most important issue to him is dealing with corruption in Washington, D.C.

"I feel it’s long overdue that our political system needs to be purged," he said. "There’s a cancer and a rot there."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to the accompanying video.