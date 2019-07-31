Debate ratings vs 'Bachelorette' ratings: Which drew more viewers?

Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to take on President Trump next year drew more viewers than “The Bachelorette,” but not by enough to start celebrating.

Continue Reading Below

Citing early numbers from Nielsen Media Research, The Hill reported that CNN’s broadcast of the Democratic debates Tuesday drew about 10 million viewers. Meanwhile, ABC’s two-hour “Bachelorette” finale dominated the network primetime audience with about 7.15 million viewers, Deadline reported.

But CNN’s first debate in Detroit Tuesday night saw fewer viewers tune in than NBC’s Miami debates last month, which brought in a record-breaking 15.3 million viewers, The Hill reported.

CNN faced formidable competition between the “Bachelorette” finale and a new episode of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC, according to the report.

The second night of debates in Detroit could bring in higher ratings, as NBC’s second night did last month, according to the report.

Advertisement

Still, the crowded Democrat field hasn’t drawn as much interest as the 2015 GOP debates, Politico reported. Fox News had 24 million viewers and CNN had 23 million as Republican candidates sought the nomination at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP